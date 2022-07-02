The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) has announced that Milligan University is one of 35 providers from 22 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to receive accreditation for its educator preparation programs during this accreditation period.
“Such an outcome is evidence of our longstanding commitment to quality, effective governance and leadership, outstanding faculty, and strong physical and financial resources,” said Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer. “Our education programs have and continue to equip the next generation of educators to lead and serve boldly within their profession.”
Milligan’s education program is now one of 471 total providers meeting rigorous CAEP accreditation standards to better prepare the teachers of tomorrow.
“These institutions meet high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate,” said CAEP President Dr. Christopher A. Koch. “Seeking CAEP Accreditation is a significant commitment on the part of an educator preparation provider.”
CAEP was created by the consolidation of the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and the Teacher Education Accreditation Council. It is a unified accreditation system intent on raising the performance of all institutions focused on educator preparation.
MILLIGAN UNIVERSITY is a Christian liberal arts institution in Johnson City, Tennessee, whose vision is to change lives and shape culture through a commitment to servant-leadership.
The university offers more than 100 majors, minors, pre-professional degrees and concentrations in a variety of fields, along with graduate and adult degree completion programs. To learn more , visit www.milligan.edu or call 423.461.8700.