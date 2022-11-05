Drew’s on Main, located at 506 East Main Blvd. in Church Hill, has only been around for three years but has established a reputation for delicious homestyle food.
Mike Rose and his partner Ben Armstrong opened a restaurant in Surgoinsville in 2019. When the current location became available) it was the former Dairy Hart location) two years ago,
Mike says that “We decided to make the move, it was scary to move but well worth it.”
Mike put a lot of time into the restaurant, coming in early to cook and prepare for the day’s business. Ben is a special education teacher at Rogersville City School and goes to Drew’s to work after school. Mike has been in restaurant work for about 30 years.
Meatloaf is a big favorite at Drew’s. Mike says “It’s my mother’s recipe. I make about ten every week and there is rarely any left over.”
Another special item in the open-face roast beef sandwich, also made from an old family recipe. It is served every-other Wednesday. Mike says that he cooks the roast beef about 20 hours. The burgers are hand-patted and contain no fillers.
Mike adds that “Everything we serve is home-cooked. Everything is served with a side.”
Mashed potatoes are popular with many customers. Mike says that he comes in early to start making the sides, and all are “from old family recipes.”
Some other favorite menu items include grilled pork chops, Philly steak and Philly chicken sandwiches, and chicken tenders. They hand bread the chicken. Fish-fries are held on Fridays, hand-breaded with the restaurant’s own special coating.
The fish is farm-raised catfish and is served with two sides and hushpuppies. Mike says “We cook soup beans daily, in a big cast iron pot, with fatback.” Daily specials are also offered.
Desserts are brought in from a local baker, and Mike says “They usually sell out.” Drew’s also offers Ashby’s Ice Cream, a premium ice cream that has quickly become a favorite.
Drew’s is usually pretty busy at lunch and dinner. There are five total employees. Lindsey Christian has been with Drew’s since the beginning. Mike says they couldn’t do all they do without her.
Mike remembers “We had a good turnout at Surgoinsville, but being off the highway hurt us. Here, near 11W, we have fantastic turnouts. We have a lot of regular customers and lots of new faces lately.”
Mike says that an expanded menu is in the works. Country fried steak and other country items are in the plans. They will soon offer 8-9 “signature” burgers, including a mushroom Swiss burger and a chili burger.
Drew’s is very much a community restaurant. All the employees live close by.
Mike says “We’re happy to be a part of the Church Hill community. It’s been great to us. We hope to be here for years to come. We’d like to invite Rogersville people up.”
For more info call (423) 256-2999. You can also order through GrubHub.