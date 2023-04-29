BLOUNTVILLE – Tri-Cities Airport Authority (TCAA) is applying for a U.S. Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) grant.
If awarded, the grant will provide vital financial support for air service incentives from the Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). The grant would allow the Tri-Cities Airport to provide a minimum revenue guarantee (MRG), start-up costs, and marketing support to an airline partner in order to facilitate new air service to this important hub.
“Service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport has been a top request by businesses in the region,” said Gene Cossey, Executive Director of Tri-Cities Airport. “The grant will help us recruit an airline to provide this important connection for our community, and ultimately help stimulate additional economic growth for our region.”
ORD is a top route requested by businesses in the region, and TRI currently loses approximately 70% of our ORD passengers to other airports. The initiation of service to ORD would serve TRI’s current business community, leisure travelers, and stimulate additional passengers for TRI.
The grant application process is highly competitive, with no more than 40 communities selected to receive funding. To improve chances of a successful grant application, the authority has sought support through financial pledges of state and local governments and in-kind contributors.
Communities that can demonstrate this type of support are typically viewed more favorably by grant reviewers. The Tri-Cities Airport Authority is grateful for the $300,000 in financial pledges received thus far from: Bank of Tennessee – Bristol Branch, City of Bristol, TN, City of Bristol, VA. City of Johnson City, City of Kingsport, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, Hunter, Smith, & Davis, LLP, Sullivan County, Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Hub, Tri-City Extrusion, and Washington County, TN.
“It is vital to the long-term success of our citizens and businesses that we continually look for ways to improve our transportation needs,” said Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt. “An essential component of that is our ability to diversify offerings through the Tri-Cities Airport.”
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable added, “Tri-Cities Airport is a vital part of Sullivan County and the Region. Not only does it connect us to the world, but it is also an integral part of the economic engine that drives our economy, which provides the highest quality of life in our state.”