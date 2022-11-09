The Rogersville Heritage Association was one of seven recipients to be chosen for the Downtown Improvement Grant provided by the TN Dept. of Economic Community Department and Tennessee Main Street Program.
The grant of $150,000 is for downtown façade improvements in the historic district in which business may apply. Applicants are scored on a rubric; the applicant(s) that scored the highest were selected as recipients of the grant. This year’s recipients were:
● Tennessee Printing Museum
● Hale Springs Inn
● Olde Towne Emporium
● Of One Accord
● East TN Real Estate & Appraisal
● Hollywood Hillbilly
● Saint Mark Presbyterian Church
The Downtown Improvement grant is a 75/25% match provided by the recipients of the grants. The recipients had to agree to deed restriction to not sell the property for five years or repay the money that was granted to them.
This is the second grant that was awarded to the Rogersville Main Street Program; first received was $100,000 in 2017 for improvements in the downtown historic district which included Saint Mark Presbyterian Church, Mountain Star Mall, The Loft, and Hale Springs Inn.
The grants have helped make a significant difference in the downtown historic district of the overall aesthetics of our beautiful downtown and have assisted businesses in restoring their buildings.
The first Rogersville Main Street project was to work with the Town of Rogersville Street Department and Water Department, Holston Electric, Rogersville and Hawkins County Chambers in 2006 to remove all overhead wiring on the town square, the electrical box, and install sprinkler systems.
Additionally, new sidewalks were installed with brick inlay on Depot Street along with period lighting on North Depot, and antiquated light bulbs were replaced with more energy efficient options in downtown street lights.
The Swift Park Project, a partnership with Rogersville Main Street, Rogersville and Hawkins County Chambers, Rogersville Rotary Club, Rogersville Kiwanis Club, Town of Rogersville Street Department and Rogersville Water Department, began with the excavation of property to provide more usable space for our community.
A sound garden was installed with the help of a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, new playground equipment through the Rogersville Park and Recreation Department, and updated landscaping and flower beds by Rogersville Building and Grounds Department. Also, the grounds and landscapes of the Courthouse, the parking lot on Washington Street, and the lots across and beside the County Mayor’s office were tended to.
Rogersville Main Street and Rogersville Hawkins County Chamber took on a project to turn an urban eyesore into a pocket park and mural of Historic Rogersville on Main Street.
The Church Street Project was made possible by a grant which allowed Rogersville Main Street to partner with Holston Electric, the Town of Rogersville Street Department, and the Rogersville Water Department to improve the infrastructure on Church Street.
This project upgraded the water lines, installed new sidewalks, and removed overhead power lines. The church had six empty, rundown buildings which are now preserved and beautifully restored and host thriving businesses. Many of the buildings also have upper story living space which creates additional foot traffic downtown.
The Rogersville Main Street Program works with local residents, community groups, and government agencies to preserve and restore buildings, improve the local economic structure, and revitalize Rogersville’s historic town center. In addition, the program organizes successful events throughout the year to foster a vibrant downtown environment with customers and visitors to support our local businesses.
Rogersville has one of the richest histories of any East Tennessee community as the town is the second oldest town in the state. Rogersville boasts the state’s oldest courthouse, first newspaper, and first post office, and much of the town is listed on the National Historic Register of Historic Places.
The Town Square is located in the center of the downtown and each corner of the square features a historic site dating back as early as the 1800s. Rogersville Main Street is well known for our established, consistently successful events that bring visitors and attendees to shop and dine at our local businesses and enjoy our downtown helping to establish our Main Street as a thriving part of our community.
Downtown Improvement Grant Partners
Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development
Tennessee Main Street Program — Nancy Williams
Rogersville Main Street Program & Rogersville Main Street Board of Directors — Nancy Barker First Tennessee Development District — Lance Lowery, Administrator