JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University is launching the inaugural Appalachian Highlands Economic Forum, an opportunity for those across the region interested in broad topics ranging from economic conditions and forecasts to the housing market and real estate.
There is no charge for the event which will be held 8 a.m.-noon on Friday, March 24, at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
“ETSU was founded in 1911 with a singular purpose: to improve the quality of life for people in this region and beyond. Supporting economic development and innovation is critical to that mission,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. “We are thrilled to host this important event and to issue a warm welcome to members of the business community. This forum will facilitate exciting conversations about the future of our region.”
This year’s keynote speaker is Mark Vitner, chief economist at Piedmont Crescent Capital and former senior economist at Wells Fargo Bank. Vitner will discuss the national economic environment and how it relates to the Appalachian Highlands.
Economists and financial experts from ETSU’s Department of Economics and Finance are also slated to address the forum.
“The College of Business and Technology is excited to convene business professionals from across the Appalachian Highlands to discuss regional economic trends and opportunities,” said Dr. Tony Pittarese, dean of the College of Business and Technology at ETSU. “The College is interested in increasing our partnership with the regional business community, and we see this event as a way to begin dialog on opportunities for collaboration.”