Charlotte Britton

Former Hawkins County director of schools Charlotte Britton addresses the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce last Thursday morning about fundraising for the Hawkins County Imagination Library.

 Jeff Bobo

Imagination Library books may be free to Hawkins County Children, but former Hawkins County director of schools Charlotte Britton told local business leaders Thursday they aren’t completely free to the county.

Rogersville, TN

April 27 2023

Trending Recipe Videos