Imagination Library books may be free to Hawkins County Children, but former Hawkins County director of schools Charlotte Britton told local business leaders Thursday they aren’t completely free to the county.
Britton, who is coordinator of the Hawkins County Imagination Library, spoke to the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce Thursday about the need for sponsorship and contributions to keep the program strong.
Half of the monthly cost of books is paid for by Hawkins County Imagination Library (HCIL) and half the monthly cost is covered by the State of Tennessee. HCIL’s monthly bill is approximately $2,600, or a little over $30,000 a year.
Books are free for all children living in Hawkins County from birth to age 5. Children receive one book a month for five years, for a total of 60 books.
Last year nearly 2,400 Hawkins County children were enrolled.
Britton started her 44-year education career as a kindergarten teacher, observing first hand the impact early exposure to books has on a child.
“There was a huge difference in the development of children who had books in their home and were read aloud to, and the children who did not have those opportunities,” Britton told the Chamber. “... I know the importance of early literacy skills and reading. Reading is used across all subjects and is extremely important to learning. I became a part of the Hawkins County Imagination Library when I retired as Director of Schools in 2014 because I believe in Dolly Parton’s program and know the importance reading aloud to a child plays in their success in school.”
Britton noted that Dolly Parton was inspired by her father’s inability to read and write when she started the Imagination Library in Sevier County in 1995 to provide free books to all children in her home county.
Dolly Parton said, “When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girls whose dream is to be a writer and singer. The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seed you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”
Today her program spans 5 countries U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and Ireland and gifts over two million free books each month to children around the world.
Britton noted that Hawkins County is proud to be second in the State for enrolling 2,397 children out of 2,632 eligible children with 91.07% enrolled. Crockett County is first in the State with 840 eligible children and 780 are enrolled with 92.53%. Only 1.46% behind Crockett County. Britton’s goa is to have Hawkins County Number 1 in the State.
Fundraising efforts
For the past five years HCIL has sold sponsorship for a calendar, with ads being sold between February and June.
In its first first year the calendar earned $2,500 for HCIL, but last year it made a little over $14,000.
They have added a new element to the calendar for 2023-24 with a Friends of Hawkins County Imagination Library page. Anyone who makes a contribution and returns the form by the deadline will be listed on friends Friends page in next year’s calendar.
Their second major fundraiser is the “NO RUN! RUN” in honor of Doc McConnell in October.
Red Dog on Main has partnered with HCIL to host the event at the restaurant.
“You can wear your house shoes and stay home on the couch or come to the Red Dog wearing running shoes or flip flops and enter the start of the race at the front door at Red Dog with the finish line a few feet ahead,” Britton said. “It is full evening with music, food on your own, and of course, great conversations. We get sponsors for the race and have 5 levels for sponsoring. In 2022, combining sponsors and runners we made $8,555.”
HCIL also receives money from people as memorials and in honor of a special person. The Hawkins County Commission and the Town of Rogersville contribute to HCIL annually.
HCIL treasurer, Charlotte Webb has applied for grants and they have received grants in the past from Walmart, Nora Roberts Foundation, and the Speedway Charities.
“Please consider becoming a Friend of the Hawkins County Imagination Library and send a contribution to provide books for the children of Hawkins County,” Britton told Chamber members. “You can volunteer to be an active Board Member and help us in our fundraising endeavors and networking with companies to help HCIL with donations.”
You can still add an advertisement to the 2023-2024 Calendar, and you can sign-up for the NO RUN! RUN this October. For more information email: Hcidbtn@gmail.com
The Hawkins County Imagination Library Board meets on the second Wednesday of the each Month excluding July and December at 11:30 a.m. at Hale Springs Inn.