NASHVILLE – Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry President and CEO Bradley Jackson today announced five new appointments earlier this week to the Chamber’s government affairs, public policy, and events team.
Among those appointments are Rogersville native Ryan Baird who will serve as Associate Vice President for Government Affairs.
Baird previously a legislative liaison to the Tennessee Board of Parole and legislative assistant to Rep. Gary Hicks.
Jackson said the new appointments bring substantial experience working with the Legislature and further expand the Chamber’s engagement in government affairs and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s most prominent business trade association.
Joining Baird as new additions are:
Zach Roberts: Previously with McMahan, Winstead & Richardson, a Nashville government relations firm, Roberts brings significant campaign and communications experience to the team. He will serve as Associate Vice President for Political Strategy & Engagement.
Laura Leigh Harris: Most recently an assistant director of public policy with the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, Harris joins the Tennessee Chamber as a Manager of Government Affairs, leading the team’s environmental and energy practice and other agribusiness and workforce development initiatives.
Karrington Anderson: A current member of the Tennessee Chamber’s government affairs team, Anderson advances to the role of Manager of Government Affairs, with expanded lobbying and public policy duties.
Jazmin Grimm: Previously with the Gallatin Economic Development Agency and the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce, Grimm is the Tennessee Chamber’s new Manager for Events and Special Projects. She will also assist with special projects for the Tennessee Manufacturers Association.
“The Chamber and our members are excited to welcome the new members of our expanded team — each of whom brings tremendous public policy and government affairs experience and a strong reputation of trust and integrity in the halls of our Capitol,” Jackson said. “I’m confident they will serve as invaluable assets in advancing the Chamber’s agenda, and will profoundly enhance Tennessee’s business climate.”
