The Mooresburg Friends and Neighbors Thrift Store has been serving the Mooresburg community for many years. The store is a part of the Mooresburg Community Association.
The store takes in donated merchandise and sells to the public and gives items to people in time of need. Money raised be the store goes to help fund the organizations programs, including the “Meals in the Hills” meal delivery program, which provides about 2000 meals per month.
The Mooresburg Community Association will be moving in July to the former Country Corner (originally Buck’s Grill) building on Old Highway 11W. The thrift store is currently located on Loretta Lane but will be relocating to a trailer next to the new Mooresburg Community Association building.
Phyllis Foster is the manager of the thrift store. Two of the volunteers who work at the store are Brenda Bailey and Christy Sexton. Phyllis says that Pat Pluta started the thrift store but had to stop running it due to health reasons. Phyllis took over when Pat left about four years ago.
The store provides used goods to the community at great prices. Phyllis says that the move will give the store more space and she thinks “Our customers will keep coming, we have good customers.”
Phyllis says that clothing is the biggest selling item, and they stock clothing for women, men and children. Among the other items available are shoes, knick-knacks, housewares, toiletries, toys, books, backpacks, purses, jewelry, furniture, scrubs and bedding. Brenda says “If we don’t have it, we’ll try and get it!” The store often has “bag sales” where customers can fill a bag with merchandise for a set price; $1.00, $3.00 or $5.00 depending on the bag size.
The store is well-stocked and the items are always changing. Brenda says “The community is awesome about donating.” Phyllis added that when a family has to start over due to a fire or otherwise losing their home, the store will provide what they need at no charge.
The true magic of the Mooresburg Friends and Neighbors Thrift Store is the spirit of the volunteers who donate their time to help the store and the community. Phyllis not only manages the thrift store but does medical transport three days per week, also through the Mooresburg Community Association.
She says “I just love to help people.” Brenda adds that working at the store lets her get to know new people. Brenda also says “We see some people with heavy hearts, we’ll talk about the Lord if they want to. I wouldn’t volunteer if I didn’t love what I do.”
Phyllis sums everything up; “We believe in what we do.”
While the store raises money for important causes, it also serves the community as an important retail outlet. Brenda says “It’s the Macy’s of Mooresburg… cheap, cheap prices.”