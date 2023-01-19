At 8:04 a.m. Wednesday first responders were dispatched to the Cardinal Glass Plant at 700 Cardinal Way in Church Hill. According to Hawkins County Central Dispatch radio communications an employee had been crushed by equipment.
Hawkins County has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the US Department of Economic Development Administration (EDA) to help the First Utility District expand the water capacity available at Cardinal Glass.
This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by First Tennessee Development District (FTDD).
This grant will provide the reliable water service capacity needed for Cardinal Glass to expand operations while enabling other potential business growth in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
The EDA investment will be matched with $400,000 in local funds.
Hawkins County Industrial Development Board chairman Larry Elkins said the IDB is very pleased that the state and federal government are supporting Cardinal’s expansion.
“This is one of the best companies that’s ever come to Hawkins County and we’re excited about all the improvements and the millions of dollars that they have spent on improvements,” Elkins said. “From what I can tell all their employees are excited about the new group that’s taken over that facility. Cardinal is all American owned and one of the largest glass companies in the country. We couldn’t be more excited that the state and federal government is falling in and trying to help them be successful.”
Elkins added, “They’ve been extracting water out of the Holston River as long as that plant has been in existence, and this will allow First Utility District to extend potable water down to the plant. We were able to get it in under the new railroad bridge that the state is building.”
Since late 2018, the First Tennessee Development District, with the assistance from EDA, has received six grants totaling over $9 Million dollars, for infrastructure upgrades to assist companies expanding or locating in Northeast Tennessee.
“I am excited to announce another $1.5 million dollars for water infrastructure upgrades in Hawkins County to assist Cardinal Glass,” said FTDD Director of Community, Planning, Housing & Development Bill Forrester. “Cardinal Glass, one of the leading glass manufacturers in the world, is adding $35 Million in investment and 75 high-paying jobs at its Church Hill Plant.
Without assistance from EDA, and partners in the region, projects like this would not be possible.”