At 8:04 a.m. Wednesday first responders were dispatched to the Cardinal Glass Plant at 700 Cardinal Way in Church Hill. According to Hawkins County Central Dispatch radio communications an employee had been crushed by equipment.

 Jeff Bobo

Hawkins County has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the US Department of Economic Development Administration (EDA) to help the First Utility District expand the water capacity available at Cardinal Glass.

