In 2021, the manufacturing sector accounted for over $55 billion of the state’s GDP, and manufacturers have become increasingly reliant on robotics, automation and other forms of advanced manufacturing.

 UT photo

Although a mild recession might be on the horizon for the U.S., a new report released today by the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, shows Tennessee’s outlook is a little sunnier.

