Whether or not Kikos are the “Greatest of All Time” goat is a subject for debate, but Bobby Britton would argue they produce the best meat.
Britton has been a farmer all of his life. His farm on Butchers Valley Road is a third-generation family farm.
The farm is 45 acres and started as a dairy farm, sawmill, trucking (hauling pulpwood and coal) and raising burley tobacco.
Bobby remembers, “My father had goats when I was a kid and one of my chores was feeding the goats. I’ve always had a goat or two around most of my life.”
He started out raising tobacco and then added beef cattle. In 1997 he started working out of town and the farming was put on hold, except for one goat. In 2010 he invested in more goats to help keep his land clear.
Originally, he had mixed breed goats but found they weren’t very hardy. This led to his interest in the Kiko breed. He chose Kikos because of their hardiness and mothering ability, and he says “They are as tough as nails.”
Kikos are a relatively new breed of goat. They were developed in New Zealand in the 1980s by Garrick and Anne Batton. They are a “meat goat”. The breed was developed as an enhanced meat-producing goat. They have been in the United States since 1994.
Bobby is now in his fourth year as a Kiko farmer. The farm is now dedicated to the goats; the cattle are now gone, except for the occasional beef animal. The farm is home to seventy goats, with 45 being purebred Kikos.
The other 25 are “recipes” or recipient females, mixed breed goats the are used in embryo transfer. They are used to carry Kiko embryos and deliver pure-bred Kiko kids. Bobby says that his goal is to downsize to about 50 pure-bred Kikos once he gets the bloodlines he wants.
In building his herd, Bobby has done some traveling. He has purchased goats at the fairgrounds in Gray,and in Cookeville, Indiana, and West Virginia. Many have been purchased in auctions, including online auctions.
Beech Creek Kikos has already won some prestigious awards. Two bucks were entered in the West Virginia Buck Test, with one finishing fifth in the “rib eye area.” The herd already includes goats from impressive bloodlines.
Bobby says that the farm “sells goats to people all over and will soon be putting goats in auctions in Tennessee, West Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana and Oklahoma.”
Quality in the animals he sells is important to Bobby. On the farm’s website he says “Our mission is to provide quality genetics and top of the line goats to our customers. The goats at Beech Creek Kikos are evaluated daily and are culled if they don’t meet my expectations.”
Bobby’s career in construction has taken him many places; South Carolina, Ohio, Utah, and Louisiana among others. He always returns back home to the farm. Beech Creek Kikos is a one-man operation but Bobby has recently added some helpers.
After losing three goat (he suspects to coyotes), he added three Anatolian shepherds (Bonnie, Sadie and Sally) to help protect the herd.
You can learn more about this farm online at www.beechcreekkikos.com