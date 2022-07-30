The Biker Shack opened in September 2021 but in has already experienced growth and changes.
Owners Travis Turner and Bobby Pierson opened the shop expecting to provide routine maintenance on customers’ bikes but Travis says “We did one engine rebuild and since then we’ve did about twenty.”
Bobby says “We can do everything on Harley-Davidsons and basics on foreign bikes.” The shop at 401 Richmond Street, Suite 109 in Church Hill is a full-service motorcycle shop, Travis says “We do tires, brakes, oil changes, and big-bore kits. We are dealers for AMSoil and Mid USA Motorcycle Parts. We specialize in engine rebuilds, performance work and transmission repair.”
Both Travis and Bobby have strong mechanical backgrounds. Travis was an over-the-road trucker for twenty years and worked on motorcycles on the side. He is a certified Harley-Davidson mechanic, through MMI (Motorcycle Mechanics Institute). Travis says “A dream of mine was to have my own shop.”
Bobby was an auto mechanic for over twenty years. He has hoped to open his own garage, but he and Travis opened the Biker Shack. They started small; Travis remembers “we had one “Harbor Freight” lift, no electricity and a box of tools.” Bobby says “We had a dream of building something better.”
The Biker Shack in an old-school shop, and Travis says “We give customers good quality work at reasonable prices and make sure this customer is happy.” They have had positive feedback on Facebook and lots of repeat customers. The Church Hill community has been supportive and word-of-mouth talk about the Bike Shack has led to customers from Knoxville, Sevierville and southwest Virginia.
Bobby says “Not everybody wants to go to a big dealership, we work on older bikes that dealerships won’t work on.” Another reason the Biker Shack has been successful is the manner in which they tackle repair issues. Bobby says “we diagnose the problem and show the customer what needs to be done and let him decide how to proceed. Customers can see us do the work.”
Travis’ wife, Tina has helped with the “business” end of the Biker Shack. She also owns the nearby Maple Leaf Diner. Bobby says “Customers can eat at the Maple Leaf Diner while we work on their bike.”
Travis says “we’re not here to get rich, we’re here to make a living.” Bobby adds “We’re glad we can do what we love to do, we’re just local boys trying to make a living.” The shop also has a selection of Harley-Davidson pocket knives and has shop-shirts available. They offer a 10% discount to veterans, active military and first responders.
The local people have been receptive to the Biker Shack. Bobby says “Everybody says they’re glad there’s a shop here and they don’t have to travel forty miles for repairs. They people in Church Hill have been great. We’re just an old school shop… people come by just to shoot the breeze.”