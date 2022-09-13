In 1780 Capt. Thomas Amis settled a piece of land on Big Creek near Rogersville at the end of the Wilderness Trail where he established, among other things, a trading post for settlers.
It was the last place for them to stock up on supplies before venturing westward into the wilderness and the great unknown.
More than 240 years later Capt. Amis was the inspiration for a new Amis Mill Trading Post which held its inaugural event Saturday at the Amis Mill Historic Site near Rogersville.
The Amis Mill Trading Post was the brain child of Amis Mill property owner Jake Jacobs and his friend Woody Boyd. They host meetings for newcomers to Hawkins where they get to know each other, as well as get to know the community better.
One thing Jacobs and Boyd have gathered from these meetings is that a lot people, whether they be recent arrivals or among the county’s oldest families, tend to over-produce certain items in their own gardens and family farms.
The idea of the Amis Mill Trading Post is to give community members a place to come sell or trade their overstock, whether it be fruit, vegetables, honey, milk, butter, sausage, preserves, or anything else they need to get rid of.
Rain didn’t completely spoil Saturday’s inaugural Trading Post, but it also didn’t help as only about a dozen venders showed up willing to endure the soggy conditions.
The Trading Post will be a monthly event on the second Saturday of each month, and Jacobs told the Review Saturday he’s confident that if the weather cooperates, the crowd for the Oct. 8 Trading Post will be much bigger.
“We’ve got so many new folks who have moved into the area who are self-producers,” Jacobs said. “They always produce more than they need, and we thought, here’s a great place for them to share and trade, and sell some of their goods because everybody over-produces. This is an opportunity for them not only to sell the fresh, but also some of the preserves.”
A good example of something that gets over-produced is milk. Jacobs noted thatone cow can produce as much as 4-6 gallons of milk per day, which is way more than one family can use.
Boyd noted that the Trading Post is a good place to sell the raw milk and/or all the by-products from that milk such as cream, butter, cheese, and whey.
“There’s a lot of people who want to buy raw milk that hasn’t been processed,” Boyd noted. “There are people here who have cows, and this group is swapping (raw milk).”
Boyd added, “You tend to specialize on certain things. You may do beef, but you may not do quail. We had a lot of quail eggs here today, and duck eggs. Baking with duck eggs is much more rich than baking with chicken eggs. You can’t produce everything. You might produce vegetables but you don’t have eggs. You can come out here and trade for them. Like back in the 1700s when this was the Trading Post.”
The next Amis Mill Trading Post is scheduled for Oct. 8 beginning around 8 a.m. and continuing while supplies last. Tents will be set up in the yard between Big Creek and the Amis Mill Visitors Center across across the road from the Amis Mill Eatery which is located at 127 W. Bear Hollow Road about two miles south of Rogersville.
For more information call the Eatery at (423) 272-7040.
“We’re planning to do it every month come rain, snow, sleet, or shine,” Jacobs said.