The popularity of her cookies at a heritage days boot led Tashi Baldy to open Sweet Liberty Cakes and Cookies in downtown Rogersville on July 3, 2021.
The shop offers a variety of gourmet cookies, ice cream and special-order cakes. Tashi and her family moved to the Rogersville area from Florida three years ago.
Tashi had been making cakes out of her home for about 15 years. Her family is made up of her husband, David, and their kids Gage and Teagan.
Tashi said “When we moved here, my girls joined the Girl Scouts and we met a lot of people through that. We set up a table at Heritage Days with 100 cookies, and sold them all. The business blew up from there.”
Before establishing the shop at 203 East Washington Street, Tashi would, “Load up my car with pre-ordered cookies and meet the customers to deliver them.”
Holidays create a big demand for the shop’s cookies and cakes. Most of the shop’s advertising is by word-of-mouth and Facebook.
Tashi said that she has always been artistic; she likes to draw and do crafts. This artistic trait transferred into the creating of cakes.
She adds, “Cookies are my favorite thing, I never thought about making cookies as a career.”
Tashi is always trying something different. She offers cake pops and is now planning on going into weddings.
She said, “The Rogersville people have been so supportive. I’ve had repeat customers; people who have bought wedding shower cookies and then return for baby shower cookies. I’ve had some customers who bought first birthday cookies for their child and return for cookies for the next sibling.”
The quality of the products is important to Tashi. She said,“I hold myself to a crazy-high standard.”
She offers 80 flavors of cookies. These include custom sugar cookies. Some of the gourmet cookies include chocolate chip, peanut butter, maple/cream cheese with a Jack Daniels glaze, Hawaiian Vacey and orange cream cycle. The shop also makes a variety of sugar-free cookies.
Most cakes at Sweet Liberty are custom-ordered for special occasions; birthdays, parties, and baby showers.
Sweet Liberty also has six flavors of Ashby’s Ice Cream. Some of the available flavors have been named for customers.
Tashi offers cookie decorating classes twice each month.
Tashi said that the shop fills up everyday just after 3 p.m. when school lets out.
She said, “The kids at Rogersville City School call me The Cookie Lady.”
To learn more about Sweet Liberty call (423) 754-6238.