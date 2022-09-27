Located on a private mountain near Rogersville, Bobbin’ Head Farms makes the most of a “Tiny” space to keep down expenses for the family that lives there.
Tamara Wichelns recently showed the Review just how it’s done.
From living in a tiny house to raising their own food, they have learned the art of living off the land. And they couldn’t be happier doing so.
With an average food bill at just $200 a month for her family of three and an average $100 a month for utilities, Tamara Wichelns has learned an art for self sufficiency using the land they live on.
Though the property is 24 acres, much is unusable mountain land. But, utilizing space is what Bobbin’ Head Farms is all about.
The tiny farmhouse is 650 square feet which includes two stories. There are two small bedrooms upstairs, and a tiny kitchen, a tiny living room with a fireplace and a tiny bathroom downstairs. Two mini split heat and air units are on top and bottom levels. In the winter they mostly use the fireplace. Every space is used to be the most efficient.
The tiny house cabin began as a shed delivered in 2008. They brought in the stone for the outside and the fireplace was all found by them on the property.
Though some modifications for the shed to become a tiny house were hired out, most work was done by the family. One day the tiny house will be used as an Airbnb to generate income when they build their final home on the property.
In fact, they are considering adding two more tiny houses for vacation rentals as well. A power pole on the property holds every worn out pair of gloves they used to work on the property. There are many, many pairs attached as a symbol of their hard work in making Bobbin’ Head Farms what it has become today.
LIVING OFF THE LAND
It is the end of gardening season but Tamara Wichelns is still canning the last vegetables. A few strawberries are coming next. Her garden yield was 250 canned goods for just one season. And she will feed her family of three for the upcoming year by using them.
Tamara also cans staples she has to buy at market such as flour, beans and rice because they can keep for a lifetime with no waste, calling this dry canning. And no waste is the key to the operations of farm life. In addition to what is grown, there are wild berries and everything is harvested and used by the family.
She tells me, “It takes me 10 hours to can 18 jars.” Impressive for canning in a tiny house! She makes all of their own salsa, marinara and spaghetti sauce from scratch. A greenhouse also sits on the property. This is where Tamara will start her seedlings in January/February for her garden next year.
A clear spring flows through the property and they have tapped into it for the water supply. Using a water tap at the top of the mountain ridge, water is filtered into the tiny house and gets a dose of UV lighting to purify any natural crustaceans from the spring.
No well had to be drilled by tapping into the spring thus saving several thousands of dollars from the start. They have never run out of fresh water.
Tamara raises chickens. There are laying hens for fresh eggs and they are plentiful. With 11 laying hens, even in off season they still get about 4 to 10 eggs daily.
They are allowed to free range and eat insects as chickens happily do. They do have a coop they like to lay eggs in. The coop is called the chicken wagon and it is indeed portable to move with a tongue and hitch.
In summer, the chicken wagon is moved to the shade and in winter it is insulated and moved into the sun. There is even a solar panel that runs a fan system in the coop to keep the air circulating and temps regulated.
The eggs have bright orange yolks and cannot compare to store bought eggs. They also have ducks for eggs which are quite large and perfect for baking. Nothing ever goes to waste and Tamara has learned how to use her eggs in all sorts of recipes and how to freeze her goods to last. Some eggs are sold to friends to buy chicken feed.
Each egg is carefully washed and actually hand dated, written on the shell. Everything has an order of use, even the eggs. Small details can add up to big savings with zero waste.
HOME GROWN ECONOMICS
Meat chickens are raised on their farm too. Last year they raised a Cornish Cross breed but each chick had to be purchased at $3 each plus cost to feed. Because their legs cannot support their growth past 10 weeks they cannot be used to breed.
Black Australorps are the new choice at the farm as they are hardy, large, fast growing and produce a lot of meat. On average, they dress out between 4 to 7 pounds each, with roosters being the larger. They are ready for harvest between 8 to 10 weeks as well.
With Black Australorps, their legs can support their growth past 10 weeks so they can be used to breed. The Black Australorps on the farm now will be used to breed offspring, thus no more chicks will need to be purchased.
A turkey is also in the meat chicken pen.
At 2 months old currently, he will be ready for Christmas. They do their own slaughter and use a “chicken plucker” which spins the feathers off to clean them. They are dressed out and go in the freezer. This farm is all about home grown economics.
Off site the family has a pig that will go in the freezer for the next year.
Two young cows, 7 months old, play together in a field at the ranch. One cow belongs to the family and the other belongs to a neighbor as part of their networking program. The cows are bonded, born at same time and in general are just happier together.
All animals on the farm are treated well and humanely raised. The cows will not be butchered on site due to lack of hanging room. There is also a bear that comes through twice a year and hanging meat is a sure way to attract coyotes too. Coyotes have been a problem in the past.
WORKING DOGS
This is where the dogs come to work. Marley is the newest edition and as a puppy is in training by Izzy, an adult guardian dog. Before these two came, the family had a beloved guard dog, Molly, who did an excellent job protecting her livestock.
Unfortunately, the dog grew old and started having health issues. And this is how clever coyotes really are. One day Molly had an appointment for the vet and when the family returned, much to their horror, most of their chickens had been slaughtered by coyotes.
The coyotes obviously had been watching Molly aging, coming closer and likely watched her leave in the car. This was actually emotionally painful for Tamara as she gets quite attached to her laying hens. Each has a unique personality. Upon the devastation they lost Molly too due to old age. It was time to get new working dogs if the farm was to survive.
The breed of dogs chosen was carefully considered. Izzy and Marley are Anatolian Shepherds and are known as livestock guardians. “There are several breeds out there but I chose this breed because of their natural instinct to guard, not only livestock, but their land and their people too.
They are also known to respect boundaries more so than other breeds. Once I have trained them by walking them around the perimeters with them daily, they don’t need fencing. They learn extremely quickly. They just “know” what they need to do.
There’s training involved but they have a sixth sense on situations and immediately react to it. It’s so impressive,” Tamara tells me. “One of the little bulls was out with me one day and he got a little frisky with me trying to play. Izzy, the older dog, immediately put herself between the bull and me and calmly herded him away from me. That is just one of the amazing traits these dogs have.”
There are a couple of cats on the farm too and they too have a job as rodent control. Tamara laughs as she says, “There are no free riders here! Every animal has a purpose and that is how you go back to self sustaining.”