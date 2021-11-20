Black Friday 2021 is on Nov. 26. Based on data from a year ago published by Techradar.com, the best deals will be found in the tastiness of the MacIntosh Apple, among other tech toys.
Do your homework
Follow your mother’s advice from childhood and study hard. It’s more than helpful for the big day. For example, some retailers will increase prices from August through to October to offer what appears to be amazing markdowns on Big Friday. Know the true market value.
Those markups are prevalent in expensive consumer electronics, such as TVs or laptops.
Also, be flexible: If it’s a Samsung UHD TV you long for, it’s best to think about the features you want rather than a specific model number. One model might not be discounted on Black Friday, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.
Research if poking and prying with a purpose.
Best deals from 2020
Per Techradar.com:
1. Toshiba 32-inch 720p smart Fire TV: $119.99 at Amazon, a savings of $60. This 32-inch Fire TV doesn’t have 4K resolution (it’s not big enough), but this is still a fantastic price for a smart TV that comes with a massive range of apps. And an even better option if you’re looking for a smaller display for a bedroom or kitchen.
2. TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV: $229.99 at Best Buy, a savings of $120.
Save $120. The TCL 50-inch 4K TV is compatible with the Google Assistant, and features a handy voice remote.
3. Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD smart TV: $549.99 at Best Buy, a $100 savings. The smart TV comes equipped with Fire TV and Amazon Alexa fully built in — not bad value at all if you’re looking for a one-stop inexpensive TV that’s useful right out of the box.
4. LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,399.99 at Best Buy, a savings of $300. This is quite literally one of the best TVs you can buy right now — and, one of our personally top-ranked displays for 2020.
5. Samsung 75-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $1,497.99 at Amazon, a savings of $700. The Q70T Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology, and includes Amazon Alexa for voice control.