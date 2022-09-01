SYMMCO

Federal, state, county and local officials joined Symmco Inc Tuesday in launching its new plant at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. (L-R) IDB chairman Larry Elkins, TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, plant manager Frank Freeman, Symmco CEO Beth Krise, Symmco Chairman of the Board John Bean, NETWORKS industrial recruiter Ronnie Price, Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, and Symmco customer relations manager Kathy Wise.

 contributed

It’s been 14 years since ground was originally broken on the Phipps Bend Industrial Park’s Spec Building, but Tuesday was the beginning of a new era for the project, as well as a new set of golden shovels.

Surgoinsville, TN

Aug. 30, 2021

