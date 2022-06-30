Ingles Markets will match an additional 1,500 gallons of milk to to those donated by customers for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee as part of the Second Annual Milk Drive.
Three milk drives were held throughout the month of June at various Ingles locations around the region. 569 gallons of milk were purchased by Ingles customers during these drives.
All donations will go to Northeast Tennessee families in the eight counties that the food bank serves including Hawkins County.
“Cumulus Media Tri-Cities is proud to partner with Ingles Markets to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee’s Second Annual Milk Drive," said Cindy Rollison, Vice President/Market Manager Cumulus Tri-Cities. "Milk is one of the most under-donated items for families in need throughout Northeast Tennessee and we are humbled to support this ongoing need. Through the generosity of our listeners and with the help of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee's many volunteers, 569 gallons of milk were donated and supplied to local families during the drive. Special thanks to Milkco, Ingle's Milk supplier for the matching contribution that will be delivered this week. It’s an honor to partner with these stellar organizations and volunteers whose commitment to our local community is unmatched."
“Ingles is honored to continue our partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee with our annual milk drive. We are so glad to be back at it. We know the need is more important than ever and we send many thanks to those who partner with us to make this event happen,” said Ingles Director of Advertising, Melissa Leavell. “Our partnership with Cumulus Media and with the Ingles customers in the Tri-Cities area is so much appreciated.”
“We are so appreciative of the support provided by Ingles, Milkco, and Cumulus Media that helps us feed our neighbors in need. This milk drive makes fresh milk obtainable for families who might not have it otherwise,” said Rhonda Chafin, Executive Director, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
About Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee feeds the hungry by securing donations of food from national and local manufacturers, grocers and individuals and redistributing to qualified nonprofit charities and through Food Bank programs that feed the hungry in an eight-county region of Northeast Tennessee composed of Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi Counties. The Food Bank is a 501 c3 non-profit organization located in Kingsport, Tennessee and is a member of Feeding America, the Nation’s largest Food Bank network.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets is a leading supermarket chain operating in six Southeastern States. With 200 stores in operation, Ingles is headquartered in Asheville North Carolina. The company’s Class A stock is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Marke’s Global Market under the symbol IMKTA. For more information visit the Ingles website at www.ingles-markets.com