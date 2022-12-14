TCATs don’t offer sports programs, but the Phipps Bend campus might want to consider forming a “Boxing” team.
Last week students from Phipps Bend’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology visited the Shepherd Center where they packed 1,008, breaking their own record for food box packing.
TCAT has volunteered since 2006 putting together the food boxes for Of One Accord Ministry’s Christmas food distribution.
This year’s distribution is just around the corner and will be distributed on Saturday, Dec. 17. Last week, TCAT students under the leadership of teacher Scott McDonald tallied up the new record of 1,008 boxes in less than 4 hours.
Each year, classes from TCAT have made it a challenge to outdo previous year’s students. Sheldon Livesay, ministry leader remembers, the first class made up about 400 boxes, but every year classes have increased that effort.
These boxes represent over 4,000 people who will be able to sit with their families to have a good nutritious Christmas meal together through this effort. But in addition to the number of people serve, this is an enormous effort in itself.
Think of being surrounded by 14 pallets of canned goods with a few boxes items like cornmeal mix, macaroni and cheese and instant potatoes. Then in four hours all of it is emptied by just some dozen students into boxes, stacked on pallets and ready for distribution. What an effort.
Leader Scott McDonald, stated this volunteer effort was good training for his students and that they always returned to class feeling good they made a worthwhile contribution in helping other community families.
Christmas food box applications are still available in Rogersville at The Shepherd’s Center and in Church Hill at Emergency Services Food Pantry through next Friday, Dec. 16, up to 1,100 boxes total.
Boxes will have a good variety of items to make a Christmas meal, including a canned turkey or frozen chicken, rolls and dessert.