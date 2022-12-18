Rick Chantry

Rick Chantry Rick Chantry Rick Chantry Rick Chantry

Rick Chantry

Tracking today’s housing market is like trying to take a drink from a fire hydrant. There’s a geyser of information. And putting context to all that data can be as much an art as a science. We’ve all seen the headlines and social media reports that say prices are tanking, inventory is exploding, and homes are lingering on the market. Look closely at those reports. They never specifically say – and back it up with data — those are the Tri-Cities conditions. They may be accurate descriptions of some markets, but most are woefully unsupported exaggerations of local conditions.

Trending Recipe Videos