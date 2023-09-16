File photo from a 2021 car show benefit at the Sayrah Barn to benefit a child cancer patent.
Sayrah Barn owner Owner Megan Lawson is ready host your event.
The bridal suite.
The interior of the barn.
File photo from a Hawkins County Cancer Support Group (HCCSG) classic car show fundraiser at the Sayrah Barn.
The grounds of the Sayrah Barn.
The Sayrah Barn
The Sayrah Barn, north of Rogersville on 11-W.
In only three years the Sayrah Barn has become one of Hawkins County’s favorite location for weddings, parties, corporate and other events.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.