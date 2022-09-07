A new central vocational school proposed for the Phipps Bend Industrial Park isn’t off the table, but the Hawkins County Board of Education is also keeping open the option of expanding vocational space at the high schools.
Last year the BOE and Hawkins County Commission each set aside $2 million for construction of the proposed Phipps Bend vocational school. That new school would offer Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs to high school students from Volunteer Cherokee and Clinch.
Unfortunately additional funding requested in the state budget to move the estimated $13 million Phipps Bend project forward was not approved.
Hawkins County Schools CTE supervisor Dr. Brandon Williams told the BOE at its Sept. 1 meeting that the Phipps Bend project isn’t dead but it’s a long way from the finish line.
In the meantime, Gov. Bill Lee included a $500 million investment in CTE programs statewide in his TISA (Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement) education spending bill approved earlier this year.
As part of that funding formula Hawkins County’s high schools are eligible for up to $1 million each and its middle schools are eligible for up to $500,000 each. Combination schools serving less than 100 students in grades 6-12, such as Clinch, are eligible for up to $200,000.
Overall Hawkins County Schools qualify for $4.2 million in TISA CTE funding over the next four years. There’s a 10 percent cap on capital projects, although Williams noted that the state will allow in excess of 10 percent to be used for capital projects with justification and prior approval.
How will this money be spent?
The plan for the middle schools is to utilize TISA CTE funding to establish career exploration programs.
That would entail hiring a career exploration instructor and purchasing materials for middle school career exploration programs such as robotics, virtual reality, simulators, and STEM materials.
Districtwide the district would hire a work based learning program expansion coordinator who would create opportunities for students to gain experience through internships with local companies. The school system would also hire a CTE Data/Funding accountability coordinator to help track information for required reporting.
High School CTE expansion
The biggest use proposed for those CTE funds, however, would be the creation of additional vocational education shop space at Cherokee, Volunteer and Clinch.
The proposal is to construct space for a welding program at Cherokee as well as hire an instructor and purchase equipment; and construct additional shop space at Volunteer to create a machine tool program there, hire an instructor and purchase equipment.
Williams proposed to expend onto both ends of existing CTE buildings at Cherokee and Volunteer.
A lab space addition would be added on to Clinch to help create CTE opportunities for students there.
“I’m sure you’re probably wondering why we would look at that if we’re looking at a central CTE facility at Phipps Bend,” Williams said. “We are not giving up on that project by any means, but the reality is we’re a long way away from the finish line. This money is on the table now, and we need to take advantage of it, because this likely a once in a lifetime injection of funding for CTE.”
The overall cost of the CTE building expansion projects is roughly estimated at $3.9 million, including $1.625 million each for Cherokee and Volunteer, and $650,000 for Clinch.
They can use at least 10 percent of the state CTE funding for capital outlay, which for the expansion projects at Cherokee, Volunteer and Clinch amounts to $220,000.
Williams said he will ask the state for permission to use up to 30 percent for capital outlay, which would increase available state funding for the expansions up to $660,000.
Williams proposed that the BOE make the $2 million set aside for the Phipps Bend facility available for these expansions, and ask the County Commission to do the same with its $2 million pledge toward the Phipps Bend project.
That would put between $4.22 million and $4.66 million available for these three CTE expansions, Williams noted.
”The option to pursue either one”
The BOE voted 7-0 in favor if making its $2 million pledge available for the project. The next step will be to ask the county commission for permission.
The commission agreed to allocate its $2 million pledge from federal COVID ARPA funding.
“My recommendation is ... if the county commission is on board as well, and we feel comfortable that we’re going to have enough to get across the finish line, that we go ahead with engineering and design so that we can get a head start on breaking ground and getting construction completed,” Williams said. “Timeline realistically would be, hopefully by the end of this school year be contracting with our architect for engineering and design. Then as quickly as possible get the ball rolling for putting projects out to bid, and actually breaking ground.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson added, “This does not replace the idea of a centralized (Phipps Bend) facility. This gives us the option to pursue either one, should one stand out as a better course of action for us. Either way we’re able to expand CTE offerings and make use of that TISA funding when it becomes available in 2023-24.”