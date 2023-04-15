alley-crop

Researchers and Extension specialists from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture have received a SARE grant to study alley cropping. Organic vegetables will be planted between rows of black locust and honey locust trees, as pictured here at UT’s East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, Organic Crops Unit.

 Photo courtesy of UTIA

Researchers and Extension specialists at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture have received a grant to study alley cropping as a viable solution to mitigate crop stress and improve the sustainability of organic vegetable production amid climate extremes in the Southeast.

