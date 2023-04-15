The Cleveland plant opened in 1961 and has been producing batteries under the Duracell brand name since 1964. Duracell’s $25 million investment in Tennessee represents the company’s continued focus on providing the highest quality alkaline batteries.
Duracell Manufacturing officials announced last week the company will invest $25 million to expand its existing battery component manufacturing operations in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Duracell will create 25 new jobs as a result of the project.
The expansion will support Duracell’s LaGrange, Georgia, site by providing strategic battery components supply and allowing the company to meet and exceed its growing North American battery demand.
The Cleveland plant opened in 1961 and has been producing batteries under the Duracell brand name since 1964. Duracell’s $25 million investment in Tennessee represents the company’s continued focus on providing the highest quality alkaline batteries.
“The Duracell Company continues to value and invest in its Cleveland, Tennessee, manufacturing site, which has shipped C&D batteries all over the world for decades,” said Stefaan Boterberg, president, Duracell Manufacturing. “With this investment, the site adds a new important role of supporting our greater North American supply chain. We are excited to invest in and leverage the skill sets of our current and new Duracell team members.”
Since 2019, TNECD has supported more than 40 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,800 job commitments and $3.2 billion in capital investment.
Gov. Bill Lee said companies choose to invest in Tennessee because of our strong business climate and unmatched workforce.
“I thank Duracell Manufacturing for expanding operations in Bradley County and look forward to seeing how this investment will impact Tennesseans across the region,” Gov. Lee said.
TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter added, “Duracell Manufacturing’s 60-year commitment to Tennessee is a true testament to the highly skilled workforce in Bradley County. We thank Duracell for its additional investment and job creation in Cleveland and the opportunities the company will provide.”