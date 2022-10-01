A crisp chill and aroma of pumpkin and apple treats fill the air, red, orange and vibrant yellows burst through the trees, laughter fills corn mazes, new destinations inspire curiosity and ghost stories echo from the past.
Here’s what’s the Tennessee Department of Tourism is recommending in East Tennessee.
Erwin – Visitors can experience the outdoors and fall colors in a new, luxurious way at Glamping Retro, 2394 Spivey Mountain Road, Erwin, which is a luxury camping destination with six tents, an airstream and treehouse available for rent.
Gatlinburg – Immerse yourself in the stars descending from the night sky. Astra Lumina at Anakeesta is the 15th experience in the Lumina Enchanted Night Walk series, and the very first in the U.S. Anakeesta is located at 576 Parkway in Gatlinburg. Email them at info@anakeesta.com or call 865-217-2159.
Pigeon Forge – The Lumberjack Feud hosts the first Rib Fest presented by Sugarlands Distilling with plenty of ribs, games, inflatables, mini-golf, face-painting, live music and an authentic lumberjack competition. The Lumberjack Feud is located at 2530 Parkway, Pigeon Forge. For more info call 865-366-3330.
Jefferson City – Check out the new Blues Between the Lakes Festival Oct. 7 at Mossy Creek Station with international touring artist Wayne Baker Brooks, live entertainment and local favorite, BBQ 865 food truck. Mossy Creek Station is located at 711 E Main Street in Jefferson City.
Trending Places this Fall
Knoxville – Don’t miss Schulz Brau Brewing’s Oktoberfest. The two-week festival follows Munich traditions, features live music by Knoxville Polka Kings, Oktoberfest plates & brunch, bratwurst eating contest, wiener dog racing, Oktoberfest beer release, stein-hoisting contest and watch parties for UT games.
Clinton – Step back in time and enjoy pioneer Southern Appalachian traditions and old-time demonstrations of the fall harvest season. Fall Heritage Days at the Museum of Appalachia Nov. 3-4 feature a hayride and maze, traditional music, tractor exhibition, demonstrations and pumpkin patch.
Oliver Springs – Windrock Park is the largest, privately owned off-road park in the country and their annual Windrock Park Fall Jamboree Oct. 13-15 is a must-do with haunted trail rides, off-road competitions, fall views, bonfires, food vendors, music and a grand opening celebration for the new General Store.
Morristown – The Mountain Makins Festival Oct. 22-23 celebrates Appalachian tradition through music, dance, fine art, juried crafts, storytelling, regional authors and children’s activities at the Historic Rose Center for the Arts, voted Best Festival in East Tennessee by readers of Tennessee Magazine.
Johnson City – Heart-pumping curves, breathtaking fall scenery, historic landmarks and attractions are on tap with the Southern Dozen, a series of motorcycle routes throughout Northeast Tennessee that begin and end in Johnson City with exciting rides for every rider.
Erwin – The Unicoi County Apple Festival Oct. 7-8 in downtown Erwin welcomes more than 100,000 people from across the country for craft and food vendors, fried-to-order apple pie stand, baking contest, road race, entertainment, a kid’s zone and other activities.
Pigeon Forge – Bask in the glow of thousands of intricately-carved pumpkins, the new Hoot Owl Hollow, savor the harvest-themed menu and soak in the fun at Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana and the Great Pumpkin LumiNights.
Gatlinburg – The Smoky Mountain Harvest Festival is Gatlinburg’s celebration of harvest season, featuring festivals, special events and Autumn themed displays, including life-size 3D Scarecrow people.
Sevierville – Craving the perfect fall treat? The Apple Barn & Cider Mill has you covered with traditional apple butter, apple cider and old-fashioned apple stack cakes.
Jonesborough – Enjoy stories from around the world at the 50th National Storytelling Festival, Oct. 7-9, in the heart of Tennessee’s oldest town.
Restaurants, Bars and Breweries
Knoxville – Finding common ground through beer, Ebony & Ivory Brewing opens this fall with a mission to encourage diversity, inclusion and unity. Also, for a sweet fix, check out LuLu Liquor Cakes, alcohol-infused cake jars and cakes made from scratch with flavors like pecan pie and chocolate espresso.
Sevierville – Shine Girl is a new distillery helmed by master distiller, Danielle Parton, who is a veteran, commercial pilot, Dolly Parton’s niece and is also featured on the show, Moonshiners.
Fall Festivals & Events
Knoxville (Sept. 30-Oct. 31) – Get lost in Maple Lane Farms’ Corn Maze, which partnered with Visit Knoxville to spotlight the 40th Anniversary of the World’s Fair. The family fall fun event is open on weekends, and haunted nightly Oct. 21-31 starting at dusk.
Chattanooga (Oct. 1-30) – The award-winning Rocktoberfest returns to Rock City Gardens. The 16th annual German-themed harvest festival features new German food and variety of themed entertainment and activities.
Cleveland (Oct. 13) – Mambo Under the Stars during a night of Latin jazz, dance lessons and Latin-themed buffet at Museum Center at 5ive Points. Food trucks and cash bars will be available. Tickets start at $15.
Knoxville (Oct. 27-29) – Ghost stories, dark tales and mysterious happenings rise up during the Victorian Séance Experience with a medium inside the front parlors of Mabry Hazen House.
Jonesborough (Oct. 29) – Get ready for ghost stories, hot cider, cocoa, seasonal craft beer and chills during Brews & Boos in Jimmy Neil Smith Park, behind the International Storytelling Center.
Gray (Oct. 29) – Tap into your inner artist at the Gourd Fest & Workshop at the Opry Barn. $25 and includes gourd & materials. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Proceeds benefit Boones Creek Historical Trust. Call 423-329-3784 to register.
For a complete list of what’s happening in Tennessee, visit tnvacation.com/calendar