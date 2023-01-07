Ann Walker, Research Assistant III, spins blood samples on a carousel prior to DNA extraction.

Ann Walker, Research Assistant III, spins blood samples on a carousel prior to DNA extraction.

 Susan Urmy

BioVU, Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s biobank, has reached another milestone—deep-freeze storage of more than 300,000 biological samples. Launched in 2007, BioVU is the world’s largest DNA biobank based at a single academic institution.

Trending Recipe Videos