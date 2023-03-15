The MIS Industries property at Phipps Bend, which opened its facility in 1989, was sold recently to a Florida businessman for the purposes of opening a metal distribution warehouse.
Hawkins County Industrial Development Board chairman Larry Elkins told his board at its Feb. 23 meeting that MIS owners and founders Gary and Mary Kilpatrick had decided to retire.
Gary Kilpatrick, who holds a masters degree in Industrial Engineering, provided various services to local industries based out of the 48,500 square foot facility at 119 Industrial Drive n the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
“Gary was an engineer at TRW and he worked with TRW and Dodge, fixing problems,” Elkins said. “They might have a burr on a product, and he would go in and his employees would grind the burrs down and get them back into spec. Things like that. Basically, what he’s been looking at is just selling his building.”
Elkins added, “We found out he had sold the building to a man from Florida, and he is putting in a metal distribution warehouse.”
The building is in need of improvements, and Elkins noted that the new owner would be making repairs and painting the exterior.
“As part of the rules and regulations up there he’s submitted paint chips for the Phipps Bend Joint Venture to approve the color of the building, Elkins told the IDB. “we look forward to working with him and getting the place cleaned up somewhat.”