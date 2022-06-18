Higher interest rates and inflation have had mixed effects on the local commercial real estate (CRE) market so far this year.
Transactions were up for the third straight month in May. They were 16.9% higher than last year, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) May Commercial Real Estate Report. At the same time, listing inventory is down, and the new listings continue trending lower. Much of that decline in inventory is the absorption of completed deals during the past year and a half.
“Year-to-date transactions are up in every category except industrial, shopping center, and retail-commercial,” said Rick Chanty, president of the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR). “So far this year, there have been 20 more transactions than this time last year. Rising home prices continue to push residential and multifamily occupancy and rents higher. That has fueled interest from both local and out-of-area investors,” he added.
The office sector was at the top of last month’s transaction leaderboard with 15 new leases and sales. So far this year, that sector has accounted for 51 of the region’s 246 transactions. There have been 38 sales and leases in the retail-commercial sector so far, followed by 20 industrial and 20 vacant land deals.
According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) May Commercial Insights report, “The impact of higher interest rates on the economy is causing some heightened risk aversion among investors. But on the whole, the commercial real estate market is still poised to do well despite higher rates and inflation.”
The total local active commercial inventory is down 18.8% from May last year, and new listings have lagged last year’s five-month growth rate by 5.5%. The only sector with a listing gain is industrial, and that’s only up by two. Total listings are down 1,172 from this time last year.
Combined, seasonally adjusted non-farm job growth for the region was 400 above the pre-pandemic benchmark. Employment and labor force growth has been stronger in the Johnson City area so far this year. Kingsport and Twin Cities markets are slowly improving but have not reached the pre-pandemic benchmarks.
Neither of the region’s two metro areas’ commercial markets is as strong as the overall U.S. NAR Commercial Real Estate Condition Index; however, both areas’ overall economic conditions are stronger than they were nationally at the end of the first quarter.
Here’s the broad assessment of the local metro areas’ commercial sectors according to NAR:
JOHNSON CITY MSA
The office property market is about the same as it is nationally
The industrial property market is about the same as it is nationally
The retail property market is not as strong as it is nationally
The hotel/lodgings property market is not as strong as it is nationally
Wage growth, year-over-year, 14.2%
GDP growth down 1.1%
KINGSPORT-BRISTOL MSA
The office property market is not as strong as it is nationally
The industrial property market is stronger than it is nationally
The retail property market is not as strong as it is nationally
The hotel/lodging property market is about the same as it is nationally
Wage growth, year-over-year 10.1%
GDP growth down 4%
How local data trumps some housing market reports
Anyone who reads housing market blogs, newsletters, or mass media reports has come across the claim that sellers are beginning to scale back prices. Altos Research called price reductions a big trend it is watching. It says they accounted for 24.1% of home sales the last week in May.
Some of the reports talk about a reduced listing price trend. Others cite price reductions with no explanation of what the reductions are from.
There’s no doubt there has been some downward pressure on listing prices in some places. But so far, it hasn’t happened in the NE Tenn. – SW Va. market. In fact, the opposite is happening, for now.
The median – typical — listing price in January was $234,950. It has increased every month. Last month it was $274,900.
The average list price began the year at $346,440. It increased every month to $390,469 last month.
There are always some price reductions regardless of whether it’s a sellers’ market – like it is now – or a buyers’ market. During a normal market they account for about 35% of sales. Axios expects them to account for 30% of sales this month.
So far, there are examples of local price reductions. But they are not very common. At least, not yet.
Mays sold to list price ratio was 99.9%. That means most sellers got what they asked. However, there was a 9.1% ($24,000) difference between May’s typical listing price and the sales price.
Price reductions in the average number of USDA and Owner Financed sales and Trade/Exchange drove the typical market discount number. Most sales sectors were over list price.
The reports of sellers backing off prices vs. local data is one example of how the hyper-local effect can cause local market reports to differ – sometimes widely – from state or national reports.