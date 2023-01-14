The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced last week that that three sites have been certified through the Select Tennessee Certified Sites program.
Seventy sites across Tennessee have been certified to date. The newest certified sites and their local sponsoring agencies include:
East Tennessee Progress Center – Lot 12 – Morristown Area Chamber of Commerce
Macon-Lafayette Industrial Park – Tennessee Central Economic Authority
PowerCom Industrial Center – Tennessee Central Economic Authority
“Supporting Tennessee communities in developing shovel-ready industrial sites is essential as our state continues to lead the nation with one of the fastest growing economies,” TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said. “Through the Select Tennessee Certified Site program, we are ensuring that both our rural and urban regions have the assets in place to continue recruiting new projects to the state, and we look forward to seeing the future growth and opportunities that result from these new certified sites.”
The Select Tennessee Certified Sites program has helped communities prepare industrial sites for private investment and job creation since 2012. The program sets rigorous standards to give companies detailed and reliable information during the site selection process.
The Select Tennessee certification process ensures that each certified site meets high quality standards and are primed for development. Qualifications for certification include having at least 20 acres of developable land for industrial operations, documented environmental conditions and geotechnical analysis, existing onsite utilities or a formal plan to extend utilities to the site, and truck-quality road access. TNECD has partnered with Austin Consulting to administer the certified sites program.
“Like many of the Select Tennessee Certified Sites, this process was a long-term effort for these three communities,” said Jonathan Gemmen, Austin Consulting senior location consultant. “Each of the three applicants showed both patience and attention to detail throughout the process. Most importantly, all three sites are in a better marketable position today than at the time of application.”