Hawkins County officials toured the former Citizens Bank facility in Church Hill on Dec. 27, the same day the building received a professional inspection as requested by the County Commission.
The County Commission was presented an out-of-order resolution at its Dec. 19 meeting seeking approval to purchase the former Citizens Bank (and later CIVIS Bank) for $550,000.
The bank building is located on 5.18 acre property on S. Central Avenue adjacent to the Food Lion shopping complex. The property includes a 3,244 square foot building that has a tax appraised value of $1.062 million, although it was originally listed for sale by Thread Bank $655,000.
County Mayor Mark Dewitte was authorized to offer $550,000 for the property, which was accepted by Thread Bank.
If the purchase is approved by the commission that building would house county offices currently located at Church Hill City Hall including the County clerk satellite office, sheriff’s substation, and Trustee office, which operates in Church Hill from October to March.
It would also absolve the county from having to pay for improvements to the Church Hill City Hall facility including making ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) upgrades to the second floor parking lot and entrance where the county offices are located.
At a Dec. 19 meeting commissioners said they wanted the building to receive a professional inspection before voting to approve the purchase. Commissioner Charlie Thacker, who is in the construction business, told the commission he observed a potential problem with the roof.
County Mayor Mark DeWitte was awaiting the final report from Bentley Home Inspection.
“The only thing the inspector said (on Dec. 27) is this is a good building, and he would give us the report over the next couple of days” DeWitte told the Review.
A purchase resolution is expected to be on the agenda for the Jan. 23 commission meeting.
County Clerk’s office
Several county commissioners toured the facility on Dec. 27 including Jason Roach, Joey Maddox, Larry Clonce, Jeff Barrett, Danny Alvis, Chad Britton, Josh Gilliam, and Charlie Thacker. Also in attendance were DeWitte, County Clerk Nancy Davis, Deputy County Clerk Cindy Rutledge, County Facilities Manager Sarah Davis, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, and HCSO Lt. James Woods who is in charge of courtroom security.
County Clerk Nancy Davis said the City Hall office is very small, but very busy. She said that in 2022 about 42 percent of overall county clerk transactions at that small Church Hill Office.
“To get a building for this value, and then only have to spend a minimal amount of money (to get it ready), I don’t see how you can go wrong,” Nancy Davis said. “We’ve got a main lobby (in the bank building). People can come in and there’s plenty of room, especially when we’re super busy. It’s got a drive-thru location, which would be awesome. Ample parking. Flat parking. You really can’t beat that.”
Nancy Davis said one improvement she’d like to see done is replacing worn out carpeting in the lobby and offices with a hard flooring.
Sheriff’s Substation
The Sheriff’s substation would be in an office on the side of the building with its own private entrance. That office also has access to a kitchen/break room.
Woods told the Review that the bank office is larger than the sheriff’s substation at City Hall. Another advantage to the bank building is the separate entrance which would allow the HCSO to meet people at the substation without bringing them through the public area.
At night a door that separates the substation from the County Clerk’s office would be locked, and deputies would have access to their office, restrooms and the kitchen.
“We do interviews, talk to victims, and sometimes agents from other agencies come up,” Woods said. “Officers would come in and do their work with a computer and radio in here. That’s currently what we have at the other office, but it’s smaller.”
It’s still to be determined if Sessions Court would continue in Church Hill if the county offices relocate to the bank building. The Clerk of Courts has an office at City Hall, and Sessions Court is held on Tuesdays in a courtroom which is also used for Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen meetings.
There is no space for a courtroom in the bank building. Woods said he doesn’t believe holding Sessions Court in Church Hill is necessary.
“It’s a little easier for them (officers on the eastern end of the county), but we still have Church Hill, Mount Carmel and Kingsport officers coming to court in Rogersville,” Woods said. “So they’re still coming down there for court, and I don’t foresee that being an issue. In my opinion I think we wouldn’t have court unless we work out some sort of deal with the city of Church Hill.”
Woods added, “I think it would better suit us to be in Rogersville. That’s where the court is. That’s where all the records are, and files.”
It’s an ideal location
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said he believes the bank property is a wise investment for the county.
“It will help my office having an office to the side for entrance and exit,” Lawson added. “No interruptions. We’ll be here close with everything going on in the other county offices. (Potential wrongdoers) wouldn’t know if we’re here or not, but they know we have an office here.”
Lawson said the bank building alleviates some of his security concerns at the City Hall building.
“The (City Hall) court and some of the main offices are upstairs, and my office is downstairs,” Lawson added. “We’re not even in the area where something might happen. We don’t know something is going on upstairs unless someone calls us. Here we can see down the hall and we can hear.”
DeWitte said he’s in favor of purchasing the bank building. He said he will present commissioners with a list of improvements/repairs recommended by the inspector, along with cost estimates, before the purchase comes up for a vote on Jan. 23.
“I thought it was a great building from the start,” DeWitte said. “We looked at it back in September with an idea of potentially moving the county offices from this (eastern) end of the county into it. It’s an ideal location. It solves a lot of problems we have with the city/county building.”
DeWitte added, “I think it’s an ideal situation. But, it’s not my choice. It’s the commission’s choice.”