The Looking Glass Salon at 207 West Main Street has been serving Rogersville since 1990. It has been in its current location for 10 years.
Owner Ann Dewitte says that the business moved several times it its early years. She says “It was on Hasson Street, then moved to Depot, then to the other end of Main Street.”
Ann didn’t start out start out dreaming of owning her own business.
“I went to ETSU and was in special education for three years. I then traveled for 20 years for Scruples, a hair-care company,” she said. “I taught hair coloring for them. I have been lucky for many years having the best employees. I don’t think of them working for me, we’re a team. We all have our specialties and there is no jealousy.”
There are five employees at the Looking Glass. Erica Mayes started working at the Looking Glass in 2005, left for a while to be with her children in 2015, and came back in July 2022. She says “My papaw, George Lawson, was a barber and I always wanted to do hair. Erica adds “I love my clients; I have some that have been with me since 2003. Ann has been great to work with. It’s always lively here.”
Amanda Elkins has been with the salon for two years. She says “Ann did my hair for 20 years before I started working here. Ann is the best boss ever.” She says that she has several regular clients, and that it “took about a year” to get her clientele established.” Amanda says “It’s always fun here.”
Ashley Spears has worked at the Looking Glass for over three years. She says “It’s the best job I’ve ever had. It’s the best place I’ve ever worked, I love my clients.”
Jera Greer has been at the Looking Glass for a year and a half. Jera says “I grew up here… Ann cut my hair forever, I grew up watching Erica work here. It’s something new every day.”
Yung Cooper has been at the Looking Glass for eight years, but has 38 years’ experience. He says “This is a good crew to work with, we all get along.” Yung adds “There’s never a dull moment, but it’s tough being the only rooster in the hen house.”
There is a strong comradery among the crew at the Looking Glass. They work well together, serving the community in their downtown location. Ann says “I’m a hometown girl, that makes it easy to keep a business up and running.”
To leanr more call The Looking Glass at (423) 272-5031.