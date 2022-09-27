Although some projects have already been completed with $150,000 Tennessee Main Street Program Facade Grant that was awarded to Rogersville in late 2021, a few won’t begin until next spring.
During Thursday’s Rogersville Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting director Nancy Barker highlighted what work has been completed already, and what work remains.
“A lot of upgrades to downtown, and we’re really pleased that we were able to get this grant through the Tennessee Main Street Program,” Barker said. “This is the second grant we’ve received from them. We did $100,000 2.5 years ago, and did improvements to several buildings downtown. We thought maybe we could rush this one through because there’s an opportunity to apply for another one (in 2023). But you’ve got to have one completed before you can start another one, so it may be 2024 before we can do that.”
Rogersville Depot Museum
Work is completed at the Tennessee Newspaper and Printing Museum, which is located in the old 1890 train depot at 401 S. Depot Street, and is also headquarters to the Rogersville Heritage Association.
The backside exterior of the building had suffered water damage to its siding due to a faulty gutter. The gutters were previously repaired, and with these grant funds the rotted wood paneling was replaced and the depot received a new coat of paint.
The Poe Building
The Poe Building, which is located at at 318 W. Main Street next door to the Rogersville Review, has been undergoing a massive restorations by owner Andrew Poe.
Facade grant funding will help bring the exterior facade of the facility up to historic Main Street standards, and is expected to be completed on Oct. 10.
“If you recall there was a pawn shop that was sitting there,” Barker said. “One of the things that our Main street people talked about was, you come over the hill into this beautiful town, and you had an eyesore on each side. We’re getting one of them fixed, and we’re working on getting the other side fixed.”
Olde Towne Emporium
The Facade Grant also paid for a new awning on the Olde Towne Emporium vintage shop at 212 E Main Street.
“It looks absolutely fabulous,” Barker said. “It’s got their name on it so everybody can find them a lot easier.”
Hale Springs Inn
The most visible improvement that the 198-year-old Hale Springs Inn received was repairs and new paint to its portico and second floor balcony. Barker said work on the Hale Springs Inn, 110 W. Main Street, is almost completed.
“They’ve got just a few small details to finish up, but it’s completed,” Barker said. “If you go y you’ll see there’s a new portico on it. They fixed all the windows — the doors — just gave it a great facelift and it looks fantastic.”
The Shepherd Center
Of One Accord’s Shepherds Center, 306 E. Main Street; and Shepherd’s Boutique located directly across Main Street are slated to receive a new paint job in the early spring.
Hollywood Hillbilly
Barker said the Hollywood Hillbilly, 116 E. Main Street, and the building next door where a new sandwich shop recently opened, will have some facade work completed with grant funding in early spring.
St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church
“The only other (Facade Grant) project we have is the railing at St. Marks (Presbyterian) Church,” Barker said. “We’re going to put a railing up there as soon as we can find some metal.”
On a side note Barker said the committee working on restoration of the historic church is seeking cost estimates for the the floor joists and downstairs walls, floors and bathrooms, although that’s not part of the Facade Grant.
“We’re hoping to put an Entrepreneur Center in there, so we’re trying to get some cost estimates on that to see what we can do,” Barker said. “Unfortunately there’s not any grants to cover the inside of the building, so we’re working to put some numbers together to see what we need to get that completed. Once we get the bottom done we’ll start on the top of the building. We’re probably going to use that for an event venue. Weddings. Music. Lots of different things.”
Powel Law Office
Although it’s not part of the Facade Grant, Barker gave an update on the city-owned 1790s Powel Law Office which is in the process of being restored. Some work has already taken place with previous grants, but Barker said no new grants have been awarded.
The plan is to restore that structure to its original 1790s appearance both inside and out.
“We cannot get the Tennessee Historic Preservation Commission to pull the trigger on what grants they’re going to give out,” Barker said. “They were supposed ot be out in April. It’s almost October and we still haven’t heard, but we’re not going to bother them because we don’t want to upset them.”