The Lucky 7 Pallet Shop, located at 906 E. Main Street in Rogersville, hasn’t been in business for a long time, but has already become a popular Rogersville business.
Pallet shops sell discontinued and returned merchandise at discount prices.
Erick and Chris Henning started their business in March with a booth in the Array of Hope store. They outgrew that space and moved to the current location, which is a part of the old Lance Motel building.
The husband-and-wife team moved to the area six years ago from downtown Chicago.
Erick says “We visited here about 13 years ago, after that we kept coming back to east Tennessee. The move to Rogersville just seemed like the right thing. We needed greener pastures, friendlier people.”
Erick says “We were both store managers in Chicago. Chris had a thrift store and we had a booth in the largest indoor flea market in Chicago.”
The move to Rogersville was supposed to be for retirement, but the couple are now dedicating a lot of time and effort to the shop. They also became involved in foster care, taking in four boys who they have since adopted. The boys are now aged 6, 8, 11 and 14. Erick and Chris both have two grown sons each previous relationships, so they have a total of eight sons.
Erick has to do some traveling to buy stock for the store, and he says the buying of pallets can be hit or miss. When he buys a pallet he never knows what merchandise it may contain.
For example, he recently found a new laptop computer, but on another pallet he found he had bought a huge lot of flipflops. While they always hope for that special valuable item, Erick says “We try to get the everyday stuff, it’s what we look for.” He says that some of the biggest sellers are paper towels, toilet paper, plastic cups and paper plates.
Other popular items are kitchen appliances and tools. Chris adds “Clothing is popular, we’ve had some Dollar General clothing and sometimes some Sam’s Club clothing. Our clothing is very affordable.” There is usually a selection of seasonal merchandise, right now Halloween and Christmas items are in stock. DVD movies are a favorite item and always sell for $1.00 each. Chris says that comic books are popular and she hopes to add a “retro” section soon.
The Lucky 7 cares about customer satisfaction. Erick says “We go through and test all electronics. We won’t sell it if it doesn’t work.”
The Lucky 7 has been well-received by the community. Chris says “We’ve never felt more welcome than we have here.” Erick says that the response from the public has been outstanding and ‘every day it gets better and better.” The word-of mouth response has been great and Erick says since the move “the client base has tripled.” He added “We’re a small family-owned shop, we’re still learning.”
The Hennings understand the importance of the history of the community; there is a framed document in the shop from the building’s days as the Lance Motel. It tells of some of Rogersville’s history. Erick said “when we saw it, I said it needs to stay right where it is.”
Regular visits to the shop are needed to get in on the best deals. The stock changes almost daily as is the nature of the pallet-merchandise business. Chris says “It’s like Christmas every day, you never know what you’re gonna get.”
You can check out the Lucky Seven Pallet Shop on Facebook and get some “sneak peaks” at new merchandise.