The public is invited next week to learn about a statewide access to capital initiative called Fund Tennessee.
The Fund Tennessee Northeast Regional Kickoff Meeting will be held in Kingsport on March 7 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center 1901 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport.
Join Commissioner Stuart McWhorter of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD), Lindsey Cox, CEO of LaunchTN, and regional economic development partners who will provide an overview of the program.
The Fund Tennessee initiative is designed to support and expand an inclusive continuum of access to capital for small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Tennessee.
The statewide initiative will assist in addressing:
Loan capital for entrepreneurs and small business owners
Equity capital for entrepreneurs and small business owners
Technical assistance to help entrepreneurs and small business owners to become capital ready
Who Should Attend?: Small business owners, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, angel investors, chambers of commerce, banks, credit unions, CDFIs, non-profits, economic development professionals, attorneys, accountants, wealth advisors, high net worth individuals, family offices, foundations/community foundations, trade associations, and local residents.
Free parking is available in the Meadowview parking lot.
Partners and sponsors: LaunchTN, First Tennessee Development District (FTDD), Sync.Space, Kingsport Chamber, City of Kingsport, KOSBE, Bristol Chamber of Commerce, NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce, Greene County Partnership, Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC), and The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.