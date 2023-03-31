The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen is hoping additional funding becomes available to offset the cost of a larger $800,000 sewer pump needed to handle the addition of Cardinal Glass and two new Phipps Bend plants.
The BMA discussed the potential sewer system upgrade at its March 21 meeting in anticipation of Cardinal Glass seeking to hook on to the Church Hill sewer system, and shutting down its own antiquated in-house sewer plant.
Additional sewer flow is also anticipated due to two new plants beginning operation at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park, as well as an expected increased enrollment at Phipps Bend TCAT.
City Attorney Chris Raines explained that the costs of the new pump station would be to “upgrade it to the next level,” and allow for Church Hill to handle the added flow for the foreseeable future.
“We have a lot of equipment that’s really old,” Mayor Deal said. Deal noted that taxpayers could see their bills lowered with cleaner-running equipment.
Deal added, “If we can get Cardinal Glass to pay for their upgrades, that’s going to benefit by bringing revenue to taxpayers.”
Possible incomes for upgrades
Engineer Jason Snapp discussed the possible sources of income to pay for the project for Church Hill’s upgrades.
He stated that he had been talking with Cardinal Glass’ engineering team about the company’s willingness to help fund the project to benefit from the town’s upgrades.
Raines stated that included with the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding, Church Hill was given $175,000 to upgrade the pump station.
Raines said, “That is a minimal upgrade. That would enable us to handle the flow that we’re experiencing now.”
Snapp explained that if plans worked out, the upgrade project would be paid for by Church Hill providing $250,000, Cardinal Glass adding $275,000, and another $275,000 coming from state and federal grants.
However, Snapp also proposed that Appalachian Regional or Rural Development Commission funds could provide the full $800,000 with a 20% match from Church Hill and others involved. Snapp added, “That’s just speculation at this point.”
Additionally, Raines stated that he had talked with several members of the Hawkins County Industrial Board, saying that though the board did not decide to involve themselves in the project yet, “They were highly supportive.”
Raines and Snapp both suggested talking to the First Tennessee Development District for additional grant money as so far, they had been supportive of the project.
“Benefit all parties”
While also loosening regulations to allow for more building in residential zones, the Church Hill BMA believes that an expanded sewer treatment system would further help the town to accommodate its expanding population.
Though no finalized date or plan was set in motion as of yet, Cardinal Glass is currently in work on evaluating its sewage and water systems for proposed construction that would allow the plant to connect to Church Hill’s water system. Church Hill is also looking for what upgrades are specifically needed to handle the flow increase and how to plan the project.
Snapp said that with work on Mattern & Craig’s end taking around two months, a finalized report would be available, “probably late June.” He also theorized that “I think probably around mid-summer, (the BMA) will have all the answers you need to make informed decision.”
Though the deadlines for many 2023 grants have passed, Snapp stated that the city could look for the coming fall to begin applying for 2024 grants in order to start receiving money for the water expansions.
Deal said that the town would be holding workshops, “in the near future” to implement plans on upgrades and funding for the project.
Deal also stated that expanding the water system was something that needed to be done to help the city of Mount Carmel and its residents.
Snapp agreed, stating that the project would, “benefit all parties, for sure.”