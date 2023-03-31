121521_RVR_cardinalfire

Cardinal Glass may join Church Hill’s sewer system, which will require a new $800,000 to handle the increased volume.

 Jeff Bobo

The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen is hoping additional funding becomes available to offset the cost of a larger $800,000 sewer pump needed to handle the addition of Cardinal Glass and two new Phipps Bend plants.

Church Hill, TN

March 21, 2023

