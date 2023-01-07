Tennessee is the No. 6 growth state in America, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.
People arriving in Tennessee in one-way U-Haul trucks dropped 7% over 2021, while departures fell 6% as overall traffic slowed.
Despite a slightly greater year-over-year drop in arrivals, do-it-yourself movers arriving in Tennessee still accounted for 50.3% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of Tennessee (49.7% departures) to keep it a top-10 growth state for the third consecutive year. The Volunteer State ranked No. 3 in 2021 and was the nation’s No. 1 growth state in 2020.
“Ultimately, I think Tennessee continues to be popular because the cost of living is cheaper and we have no state income tax,” said Chris Hardin, U-Haul Company of South Nashville president.
“I think Tennessee dropped slightly in the U-Haul Growth Index because of the huge increase in tech jobs that became remote during the pandemic, and some of those people being called back to their California and New York offices in 2022. But we continue to have a beautiful state that a lot of people want to make their home.”
The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.
Texas is the leading growth state for the fifth time since 2016, while Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia round out the top five. California ranks 50th and Illinois 49th for the third year in a row, indicating those states saw the largest net losses of one-way U-Haul trucks.
Tennessee’s top growth city is Nashville. Other notable net-gain markets include Maryville, Brentwood, Cleveland, Old Hickory, the Tri-Cities (Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol), Jackson, Hendersonville, La Vergne, Sparta, Ooltewah, Manchester, Hermitage, Mt. Juliet, Greeneville, Cookeville and Germantown.
While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are both attracting and maintaining residents. Visit myuhaulstory.com to view the additional growth state releases and national releases from the U-Haul Growth Index.
2022 U-Haul Growth States (last year’s rank in parenthesis)
1. TEXAS (1)
2. FLORIDA (2)
3. SOUTH CAROLINA (4)
4. NORTH CAROLINA (19)
5. VIRGINA (31)
6. TENNESSEE (3)
7. ARIZONA (5)
8. GEORGIA (23)
9. OHIO (24)
10. IDAHO (9)
11. COLORADO (7)
12. UTAH (28)
13. NEVADA (29)
14. INDIANA (6)
15. MISSOURI (39)
16. WISCONSIN (13)
17. MINNESOTA (17)
18. MONTANA (22)
19. NEW MEXICO (10)
20. ALABAMA (46)
21. IOWA (27)
22. OREGON (14)
23. WASHINGTON (15)
24. PENNSYLVANIA (48)
25. WEST VIRGINIA (26)
26. KENTUCKY (38)
27. DELAWARE (30)
28. CONNECTICUT (18)
29. MAINE (8)
30. VERMONT (12)
31. SOUTH DAKOTA (11)
32. NEBRASKA (20)
33. WYOMING (21)
34. MISSISSIPPI (37)
35. LOUISIANA (43)
- 36. WASHINGTON D.C.(35)
37. NORTH DAKOTA (33)
38. NEW HAMPSHIRE (25)
39. KANSAS (40)
40. RHODE ISLAND (32)
41. ALASKA (16)
42. OKLAHOMA (44)
43. ARKANSAS (41)
44. MARYLAND (34)
45. NEW JERSEY (36)
46. NEW YORK (45)
47. MASSACHUSETTS (47)
48. MICHIGAN (42)
49. ILLINOIS (49)
50. CALIFORNIA (50)
2021 growth rankings in parentheses
- Washington, D.C. is its own U-Haul market and is listed among growth states for migration trends purposes. Hawaii is omitted since state-to-state U-Haul truck moves do not occur.
