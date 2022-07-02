Dodson Creek Farm Supply officially opened on June 6. The store is a product of a partnership of two families; lifelong Hawkins Countians Eric and Elizabeth Jones and Florida transplants Roger and Adrienne Burns.
They bought the property last year and had been selling feed there for several months before deciding to turn it into a full farm supply store.
The Dodson Creek Farm Supply is located at 523 Kite Road near the Persia community. The building is the former Dodson Creek School.
The property has been involved in local agriculture for several years. According to Eric, Joey Manes bought the property from the county after the school closed. He ran Circle J Ag Supply there beginning in the 1990s. Eric and Roger purchased the property from Manes.
Eric says “We just kind of fell into the business.” He is a lifelong farmer and operates Jones Farms. Elizabeth adds “Eric leased his first farm when he was nine.” Elizabeth McMillen Jones grew up in Rogersville, Eric grew up in Tarpine Valley. Jones Farms is known for selling quality meat products including sausage, steaks, ground beef and half or whole beef.
Roger and Adrienne have been in the Rogersville are for only about two years. They came here from Florida. Roger says that he grew up “in the middle of nowhere” on a Florida cattle ranch and wanted move to a quieter, less-hurried area. They found what they were looking for in Tarpine Valley near the Jones’ farm. Roger likes the lifestyle that Hawkins County provides. He says “when we first came here, we lived in a camper for a while. We had three Thanksgiving invites.” He likes that people here aren’t in a hurry… “they talk in checkout lines.” Roger wanted to invest in something local, so when the opportunity came to buy the former school building, he and Eric went into business.
The operation began with selling feed to other local farmers. Eric remembers “We had our first order of feed delivered on a Thursday and had to reorder on Monday.” The business is now a dealer for Tucker Milling, an Alabama feed manufacturer. Tucker Milling products have sold well.
Elizabeth says that “The Tucker Milling Products are really fresh.” Eric says the feed is only about three days old when they get it. Among the many kinds of feed available are the popular Joy and Diamond dog foods. Eric says “We are the only Tucker Milling dealer in the area.” Eric delivers feed to out-of-town customers including some in Morristown and Johnson City.
In addition to all kinds of animal feed, Dodson Creek Farm Supply has electric fence supplies, barb wire, assorted hardware, bolts, nails, chicken wire and batteries. Customers can buy a ton of feed or a single bag. They have fresh eggs from local farmers and homemade goat-milk soap.
Both families are dedicated to the business. Elizabeth or Adrienne can be found at the register where young Erica Jones also helps out. Addison Jones even helps load the bags of feed. Addison Burns and Roger Burns III help out wherever needed.
Elizabeth says “We hope to offer small engine repair” and Eric adds “We would like to have local farmers set up and sell produce here.” Eric has been a farmer his entire life, and he understands needs of our Hawkins County farmers.
The contact information for Dodson Creek Farm Supply is:
Phone: (423) 500-4923
Email: Dodsoncreekfarm @yahoo.com
Website: dodsoncreekfarmsupply.com