TDOT workers began removing guardrails Friday on Phipps Bend Road in preparation for a repaving project expected to be completed by the end of October.
The Phipps Bend Industrial Park has 15 companies that employ more than 1,200 people, and there's only one way in and out. More than 18,000 vehicles used Phipps Bend Road every week.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation began work last week paving Phipps Bend Road, a project that had been a major concern to the Industrial Board due to the high volume of commercial traffic.
