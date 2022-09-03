For the first time in over 10 weeks, the Tennessee gas price average held steady week-over-week, with today’s state average the same as one week ago.
The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.44 which is 39 cents less expensive than one month ago and 59 cents more than one year ago.
Tennessee’s 72-day streak of gas price declines began in mid-June, when the state average fell from its all-time high of $4.64 per gallon down to $3.43 last Wednesday.
“Gas prices are fluctuating in response to recent movements in crude oil prices, which have risen around 5% over the course of the past three weeks,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Since this isn’t a significant oil price hike, it’s likely that gas price increases could be minimal, barring any additional gains in the fuel market this week. As we move into peak hurricane season, a major storm could also contribute to fluctuations in pump prices, especially if it threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi coast lines.”
Quick Facts
80% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.50
The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.22 for regular unleaded
The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.81 for regular unleaded
Tennessee fell to the 7th least expensive market in the nation
Tennessee Regional Prices
Most expensive metro markets — Morristown ($3.57), Memphis ($3.53), Knoxville ($3.51)
Least expensive metro markets — Clarksville ($3.31), Chattanooga ($3.34), Johnson City ($3.38)