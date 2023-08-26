CGI delivery center

TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter joined federal, state and local officials in Knoxville last week to celebrate the grand opening of CGI’s eighth U.S. onshore delivery center.

 TNECD

TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter joined federal, state and local officials in Knoxville last week to celebrate the grand opening of CGI’s eighth U.S. onshore delivery center.

  