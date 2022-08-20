Beef

Researchers from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture have received a USDA NIFA grant to analyze and develop price risk management tools, in an effort to improve the economic sustainability of U.S. beef producers.

 Photo courtesy UTIA

Beef cattle producers are all too familiar with economic losses stemming from uncontrollable events such as drought and disease; however, losses due to rapid price declines have historically been the primary source of economic losses for U.S. cattle producers.

