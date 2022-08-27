The Bargain Barn Tire Shop is a Rogersville institution. On any day of any season it’s common to see cars up on jacks at 1203 West Main Street.
Several sets of new tires are sold, mounted and balanced every business day.
Owner David Bundren has spent his working life in the automotive/tire business. “I started selling tires in high school” David remembers.
David’s father, Bob, had an auto parts/used car sales business in Rogersville. In 1989 he started in the tire business, with the first tire store opening in 1990. Twenty-three years ago the Bargain Barn location was opened.
David has spent a lifetime in automotive service businesses and the love for all things car-related led to a twenty-year racing career. David had a successful career on area dirt and paved tracks. Several photos and trophies from his racing days are displayed in the office at the Bargain Barn.
When the Bargain Barn first opened, they sold recapped tires and the big brands of new tires were Remington and Summits. David remembers the Remington tires seemed to last forever.
Today both Remington and Summit tires have been gone for a long time. While the Bargain Barn can now get all major brands of tires as well as leading private brands, Copper tires are their big seller.
The Bargain Barn is the biggest single-store Cooper Tire dealer in the southeast region.
Davis says “We sell over 6000 Cooper tires each year.”
They also sell several kinds of tires; passenger cars and trucks, trailer, agriculture and ATV tires. They do all tire services including mounting, balancing and repairs. David says the Bargain Barn usually has around four employees. They can also order custom wheels. David is also now owner of Bob’s Tire Center, which offers the same tires and services.
The Bargain Barn has been named “Best Tire Store” for several years in the Rogersville Review’s “Best of the Best” readers’ poll. David says “We have customers from Kingsport, Greeneville and Sneedville, we’ve always had a lot of word-of-mouth advertisement.” David adds “We appreciate all the support we’ve had building this tire business. It’s all I ever wanted to do.”
For more information you can call the Bargain Barn at (423) 272-6191.