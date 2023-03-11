Wildlife biologist and author Shannon Trimboli will discuss Creating an Eco-friendly Yard for Pollinators and More on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at BrightRidge Auditorium, 2600 Boones Creek Rd (Hwy 354) in Johnson City.
Sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS) the program is free and the public is invited. No registration is needed. For more information phone 423-348-6572, email sapsnews@gmail.com, or see http://saps.us/.
The traditional image of a “perfect yard,” is a lush, well-manicured, heavily fertilized, weed-free expanse of solid green grass. However, more and more people are recognizing that this type of landscape has few environmental benefits. In this program, Shannon will discuss why the traditional “perfect yard” is not ecologically friendly and show simple steps you can take to make your yard attractive to pollinators and more.
Shannon Trimboli’s mission is to help people connect with the pollinators, wildlife, and nature in their yards and communities. She hosts Backyard Ecology, which is a blog, podcast, and YouTube channel focused on exploring the nature around us and improving our local pollinator and wildlife habitat. She has published two books, has a native plant nursery, and offers consulting for creating pollinator gardens or wildlife and pollinator habitat. Her educational background includes a Master’s degree in ecology and a Bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology. She lives in southcentral Kentucky.