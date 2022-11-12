Spiraling mortgage rates continued squeezing Tri-Cities area home sales last month. Closings declined for the eighth straight month in October while prices were stubbornly flat.
“The market increasingly looks like it is returning to a traditional seasonal pattern. But everything is not typical. While sales have been on a slow downward trajectory, prices have plateaued and so far are not budging,” said Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) President Rick Chantry. Single-family existing homes and condos were down 20 percent from October last year while the typical sales price was 16 percent higher.”
There were 705 closings last month, down from 887 last year. Closings typically see a slight increase by mid-month to include those not filed by the first of the month. The median sales price was $232,500, down from $235,000 the previous month and $32,000 higher than those that missed the filing deadline. So far this year, prices are 18 percent higher than were during the first 10 months of last year. “We remain on track for the third straight annual average price,” Chantry said.
October saw another slight increase in active inventory. At month’s end, the region has 1.7 months of inventory. That’s how long it would take to sell everything on the market at the current sales pace. Balanced market conditions are typically described as five to six months of inventory. “The region has not seen balanced conditions since the first quarter of 2018,” Chantry said.
The typical sale that closed in October was on the market for 48 days. That has increased from a low of 42 days in April. Market watchers pay close attention to how much time a property sits on the market before selling as a consumer demand gauge. When it decreases, consumer demand is increasing. When it grows, demand is declining.
“What we see here is a very subtle decline in demand,” Chantry said. Most of it can be attributed to buyer fatigue and seasonal slowing.”
October sales were down in all but three local city-community submarkets. Prices were down in all but two.
Where are Tri-Cities area rentals concentrated?
GRAY, Tenn. — The undisputed highest concentration of single-family rentals in the Tri-Cities region is in Bristol, Va.’s 24201 zip code. Current data list 4,550 rentals. That’s better than half (66.7%) of all the households in that zip code. And all but 115 are occupied.
Currently, almost one-in-three households in the region’s 40 zip codes are classified as non-owner-occupied investment properties. In all, there are 62,361 of them. The most current occupancy count shows all but 1,605 are occupied. That means the occupancy rate is 97.2%. It continues to be one of the highest rental occupancy rates in E. Tenn.
Bristol’s 37620 has the second-highest number of rentals (3,903). That’s 28.1% of the housing in that zip code. All but 191 are rented.
Elizabethton’s 37643 has 3,481 rentals, which accounts for 30% of the zip code’s households, and only 45 are vacant.
The latest count shows almost 15% of all single-family and condo rentals have out-of-state owners.
Residential rentals have always been a favored investment for mom-and-pop investors. But the current market has attracted more out-of-state and institutional investors. Institutional investor sales are those made to non-lending entities that purchased at least 10 properties in a calendar year. During the last quarter, they accounted for almost 5% of all residential sales in the Kingsport-Bristol metro area. There were not enough sales in the Johnson City metro area to be included in the analysis. Kingsport-Bristol saw more investor activity because it had a large inventory of lower-priced homes that attracted investors and wholesalers.