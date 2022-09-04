Hawkins County’s single-family rental market has scored another quarter with almost all of the chips in the landlord’s hands.
From a numbers perspective, most of them can hang out the “no vacancy” sign. The county’s overall vacancy rate dropped to 2 percent from an average of 8.9 percent last year, according to Attom Data Solution’s third quarter analysis.
The single-family, townhome rental picture looks a lot like the multi-family situation – demand is high and pushing rents higher. But most single-family or townhome rental investors are of the mom-and-pop variety. They tend to put a higher value on long-term landlord-tenant relationships than short-term profits. So, not all of them reach for the sky with rent increases like the large multi-family investor groups. They prefer stable renters who don’t create problems and pay on time.
During the third quarter, the county had 5,897 single-family, non-owner-occupied investment properties. That’s 30.9 percent of the county’s residential properties, which is slightly higher than the region’s 29.9 percent share.
According to Attom, the vacancy rate for all residential properties in the U.S. dropped to 1.3 percent in the third quarter. Tennessee led other states with the biggest annual vacancy rate decline – down from last year’s 2.3 percent of homes to 1.3 percent this year.
During the third quarter, there were 65,983 single-family rentals in the Tri-Cities – including Greene Co. Of that number, 1,715 were vacant during the third quarter for a vacancy rate of 2.6 percent.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalists who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed atdonfenley.com