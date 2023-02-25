Pharmacist Jama Bos has owned Bulls Gap Drug since August 2012. The building at 412 Hwy 11E was Stinson’s Drugs back in the 1970s.
Jama is from Bulls Gap. “I went to Bulls Gap School, graduated from Cherokee in 1987, and graduated from pharmacy school in Memphis in 1993.”
She remembers, “My grandparents lived behind Stewart Funeral Home when I was growing up. I would walk with me grandma to Stinson’s Drug store and I’d look at the toys while she had her prescriptions filled.”
After Stinson retired, the building was used for other business for a while, but another drug store soon occupied the space.
“I was working here when I bought the drug store from Doug Pearson,” she said. “I was just in the right place at the right time.”
Today the store employs two pharmacists and four technicians. Jama says that being in a small town allows her to know everyone and know her customers.
“The girls know who it is when a car pulls in,” she said. “The store is basic. We primarily fill prescriptions.”
They do have some over-the-counter health products and can special order needed items.
Jama is proud of two paintings that grace the walls of the store. They are by her papaw, John Burkhart, who was a talented local artist whose favorite subjects were Bulls Gap scenes and trains.
Jama still reflects on growing up in Bulls Gap and her time with her grandparents here. She remembers that her grandma had developed Alzheimer’s disease and wasn’t aware that she had bought the drugstore that they used to walk to years before.
“I wish that grandma could see me owning the store. Papaw did get to see it.”
Bulls Gap Drugs hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.