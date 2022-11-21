Black Friday can be one of the most fun, exciting and productive shopping days of the year.
However, to make the most of the day, be well prepared. This isn’t your typical shopping day and if you’re going to make a marathon of it, you’ll want to make sure you are ready.
Do Your Research
Not all deals are good buys. Start your research weeks or months ahead of time. Set price alerts for items you know you want and watch to see what they are and whether they are going up before being slashed.
Follow your favorite retailers — especially local businesses — on social media. Make a list of retailers on Twitter and start checking them for sales announcements. Follow Facebook pages, which will also start to give you targeted ads.
Sign up for newsletters and emails from your favorite retailers. Consider creating a special email account just for these so they don’t overcrowd your personal account.
Gather What You Need
Make a trip to the bank or the ATM and get some cash. You want to make sure you have a little for incidental expenses and small purchases, but you don’t want to carry a lot either lest it be lost or stolen.
Make sure your car is filled with gas before Friday. You may be able to do this on Wednesday or after you do any Thanksgiving Day traveling.
Make a list of your credit cards and the numbers to call if they are stolen. Put that list in the glove box of your car.
Pull out three envelopes for your wallet or purse. In one, put all your coupons in the order of the stores you plan to visit. On the second one, write receipts and, when shopping, put all your receipts in it. On the third, write rebates and keep it for all rebate information and receipts.
Set Your Budget
Figure out how much you have to spend. Review your list and determine how much you can spend on any one item or any one person. Stick with it. Remember, Cyber Monday is around the corner and if you can’t get something for the right price on Black Friday, you have more opportunities in the days to come.
Check Prices and Deals
Look through the ads before you go. The Thanksgiving Day newspaper is one of the best purchases you can make. For any item that you want, compare prices at different stores. Take notes of such things as limited items or sales that are available only at a certain time. Schedule your shopping around those times.
Finally, set your alarm so you can hit those early sales and make sure you get enough sleep for the long day ahead of you.