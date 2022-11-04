Before you decide to purchase solar panels for your home in Hawkins County, you should consult with Holston Electric’s Engineer, Nathan Franklin.
There are many programs out there that can save the consumer money in energy costs with rebates such as energy efficient windows and heat pumps. But solar panels are different.
You could end up with a payment of $150 a month on a $50,000 purchase and find your electric bill has only decreased a fraction of what was promised. This can be especially hard for those on fixed incomes.
Beware Of Misleading Statements
Solar panels are advertised to save money and go greener which is very appealing. But they are sold by outsider companies involving a salesman and a contract. They are often advertised as zero down for homeowners with misleading statements such as, “It will pay for itself with your electricity savings. ” Franklin warns, “Talk to us before you sign.” Holston Electric can actually review your electrical averages and determine what your bill should reduce to monthly with solar panels. He says proceed with caution and don’t believe the salesman.” With sales and commissions involved there is often high pressure to sign a contract on the spot. Franklin advises you to wait for his review and then decide if they are right for your needs.
Because of the high costs to purchase the solar panels and installation, they are most often financed with promises of them paying for themselves with reduced electricity costs. This may not necessarily end up quite that way. A solar panel system can sell for $50,000 with a monthly payment based around $150. Many people who sign these contracts are told to expect that much in savings monthly on their electric bills. But in reality, a household may see just a $30 or $40 decrease. Secondly, by the time the system is paid off it may need replacement. The average lifespan for the solar panels is about 20 to 25 years.
Unfortunately, this has led to some families facing bankruptcy to avoid a lien on their homes because they cannot afford the extra money. It is becoming a serious financial strain for people on a budget or fixed incomes when they learn the electric bill’s reduction is nowhere near the solar panel payments. People who don’t realize they could be upside down on the solar panel contract are facing a serious financial issue.
Though some electric companies are buying back extra solar energy from their customers, you must purchase a net meter system. The net meter system is often not mentioned by the salesman and the consumer does not find this out until afterwards. These are not mandated in Tennessee through state legislation. They can cost about half of what the panels cost in addition to the contract.
Solar panels require being installed on roof tops requiring contractors who specialize in installing them. Engineers at Holston specialize more in ground work making it more of a dilemma for them to offer.
Moreover, solar panels must face south to produce energy. Different climates produce more solar energy than others. For example, Florida ,which is known as the sunshine state, does get more sun exposure year round. For those residents solar panels are more efficient and can produce more energy. But by comparison, Tennessee has less days with full sunshine especially during winter months. The result would be better savings in Florida.
Some comments made by Hawkins County residences about solar panels included Jennifer Fugate. “We have looked into it but haven’t purchased them as it would be cheaper for us to use the electricity we use now for the next 20 years (Including increases each year) than the panels themselves with the payment.” Pamela Behrakis commented, “We had solar panels in Massachusetts. Would love to get them here but one major drawback is that Tennessee does not have net metering requirements.”
If you understand the numbers and desire a greener way to go, then the panels might be right for you. But they do not always save money and in some cases cost more than they save. They also can vary in price from company to company. Be sure the company is reputable. Then come see Nathan Franklin at Holston Electric. “Our job is to take care of our customers.”