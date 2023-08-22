Kyle and Brandt Bennett and employee Dawson Justice.
Dawson delivers some orders.
The famous Philly cheese steak.
The Carnival Cafe.
Break the record for biggest Hamburger or biggest Philly Cheese Stake and earn your place on the Carnival Cafe Wall of Fame.
Another Carnival Cafe favorite is funnel cakes.
Carnival Cafe has won several People’s Choice awards since opening in 2016.
Rogersville’s Carnival Café offers a unique dining experience, with two brothers from the City of Brotherly Love serving one of their home town’s specialties.
