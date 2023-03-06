Holston Electric and HolstonConnect are doing a lot more for the community than providing power and internet.
Holston has been giving back to the community in several areas and is offering customer perks many may not be aware of.
One perk is the annual meeting for the public which includes free entertainment and food and all customers are encouraged to come.
There are several programs Holston is participating in to contribute back to the community as well.
‘More involved in the community’
Holston Electric business development manager Jennifer Dale has taken on community outreach alongside Chastity England who serves as member service director.
“We want to get even more involved in the community,” Dale said. “We have several programs for children. One program we have for the children is a youth tour which sends nine students a year to Washington for a week. Students who are interested in politics are chosen for the trip by submitting essays that are graded and chosen without a name.
England added, “We’ve been doing this for many years.”
STEAM Grant
Another children’s program that Holston contributes to is the STEAM
(Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) grant with partnership from the TVA. This grant is for science, technology, engineering, art and math.
As an example, Surgoinsville Elementary School used the STEAM grant for after school activities in these fields. There is also a Leadership Summit program. Students interested in government legislation can submit their applications to their school guidance counselors.
Two students are chosen to go to Nashville each year to meet legislators and learn more about government operations. Holson also supports education programs for safety demonstrations with electricity in schools.
Portable Creativity Program
HolstonConnect also participates in the Portable Connectivity Program.
Economically disadvantaged customers can qualify for a reduction of up to a $30 credit for monthly internet service.
HolstonConnect has also recently upgraded and is now providing even faster and more reliable service at no extra charge for customers.
Cooperative Service Week
One week in October is dedicated to Project Cooperative Service Week. Holston chooses a project within the community and employees volunteer to donate their time.
Employees have cleaned up local parks and donated time for the former Boys and Girls Club which is now the YMCA. And every Wednesday volunteer employees deliver meals on wheels to seniors within the community.
Employees of Holston have also personally donated to God’s Blueprints to help the homeless during the winter. They donated cash and pizzas along with supplies and heated sleeping bags.
Project Help
Members and employees also have contributed to Project Help which is an assistance campaign funded by members and employees.
Members can choose an amount to contribute in addition to their bill amount in efforts to help other members stay warm during the winter who suffer economic disadvantage.
Annual Lake Cleanup
Holston’s community involvement also includes the annual Cherokee Lake Power Cleanup, sponsoring alongside Hawkins Chamber of Commerce and the TVA.
This event takes place every April and garbage bags, gloves and supplies are provided for volunteers as well as dumpsters and tire disposal fees.
Food commodities
Holston also helps with food commodities by partnering with Upper East Tennessee Human Development.
Employees volunteer quarterly with the assistance agency, Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA), to distribute non-perishable food items.
This includes boxing food items and loading the boxes into family vehicles.
Customer Perks
Some perks Holston’s customers may not be aware of is that they also offer meeting rooms to use in both the Church Hill and the Rogersville locations with advanced reservations.
Additionally, Holston provides information about energy and its use. They can also help guide you with details about electric service before you build.
These services are all free of charge to customers.
Annual membership meeting
Another perk in being a customer is the annual membership meeting which is open to the public.
It is a combination of a business meeting and a show of customer appreciation. Members can enjoy a meal served by 4H, entertainment, face painting, inflatables, and prize drawings.
This event is held on the second Tuesday in October each year. All customers are members within the cooperative and are encouraged to come.